NEWS
Akwa Ibom man throws his one-year-old son into bush during heavy rainfall, claims the child is possessed by demonic powers
An NGO has rescued a one-year-old boy who suffered violent abuse in the hands of his father in Akwa Ibom State.
Sam Itauma, Head of Child’s Right And Rehabilitation Network (CRARN) who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, July 29, said the toddler was rescued after his father threw him into the bush while claiming that he is possessed by demonic powers.
“A 40 year old man, Mr. Godwin Etim Aweh from Odoro Nkit, Esit Eket, Nigeria has reportedly thrown out his one year old son, Diamond into his backyard bush during a torrential rainfall,” the statement read.
“Mr. Aweh who runs a local wine business in Unyenge, Mbo local government area came home during the weekend and told his wife that he was no longer interested in having the child as his son anymore as the child is believed to be possessed by demonic powers
“According to an eyewitness, Ms. Mfon Sunday, the disconsolate mother of the child who is also harboring a three week old son, helplessly watched as her one year old boy cried and squirmed in pains under a heavy downpour.
“The mother of the child is helpless as she is not able to safeguard her child from this monster husband. Anytime she tried to pick the child and keep at home when the husband is around, she will be severely beaten and thrown out of the house too.” Said Ms. Sunday.
“The eyewitness further averred that Mr. Aweh (aka Seven 7 ) is fond of throwing out the young lad when he is back home during the weekends and all entreaties to stop his callous and violent behavior towards his child have fallen on deaf ears.
“An anonymous source called the CRARN rescue team’s hotline and invited them to come and witness what he described as a “horrible sight” in his village. “ Please, come right now and save a life.” The caller unequivocally stressed.
“The CRARN team arrived the scene immediately and rescued the child then rushed him to the emergency unit of the Immanuel General Hospital, Eket where he is being treated for acute pneumonia, malnutrition, anemia and breathing difficulties. Available X-ray shows dislocation and bone fracture at the bilateral limbs of the toddler. The young lad is due for surgery and physiotherapy to rectify the fractured bones.”
NEWS
Emirates reduces flights to Lagos over inability to repatriate $85m revenue
Emirates Airlines, flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), says it will reduce its flight operations to Nigeria over the inability to repatriate about $85 million in revenue.
Last month, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said Nigeria was withholding revenue worth about $450 million earned by foreign airlines operating in the country.
The airline said this in a letter addressed to Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation, dated July 22, 2020, and signed by Sheik Majid Al Mualla, Emirates airline’s divisional senior vice-president (DSVP), international affairs.
Emirates said the planned reductions in its operations in Nigeria would take effect from August 15, 2022.
It added that flights would be reduced from 11 per week to 7 per week at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA).
“We have had no choice but to take this action, to mitigate the continued losses Emirates is experiencing as a result of funds being blocked in Nigeria,” it said.
“As of July 2022, Emirates has US$ 85 million of funds awaiting repatriation from Nigeria. This figure has been rising by more than $US 10 million every month, as the ongoing operational costs of our 11 weekly flights to Lagos and 5 to Abuja continue to accumulate.”
It said the funds are urgently needed to meet its operational costs and maintain the commercial viability of its services to Nigeria.
“We simply cannot continue to operate at the current level in the face of mounting losses, especially in the challenging post-COVID-19 climate.
Emirates did try to stem the losses by proposing to pay for fuel in Nigeria in Nairas, which would have at least reduced one element of our ongoing costs, however, this request was denied by the supplier,” the statement reads.
“This means that not only are Emirates’ revenues accumulating, we also have to send hard currency into Nigeria to sustain our own operation. Meanwhile, our revenues are out of reach, and not even earning credit interest.
“Your Excellency, this is not a decision we have taken lightly. Indeed, we have made every effort to work with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to find a solution to this issue. Our Senior Vice-President met with the Deputy Governor of the CBN in May and followed up on the meeting by letter to the Governor himself the following month, however no positive response was received.
“Meetings were also held with Emirates’ own bank in Nigeria and in collaboration with IATA to discuss improving FX allocation, but with limited success. Despite our considerable efforts, the situation continues to deteriorate. We are now in the unfortunate position of having to cut flights, to mitigate against further losses going forward.”
Emirates added the issue was primarily a financial constraint, urging the Nigerian government to support.
“We are confident that your valuable involvement would make a real difference in improving this very difficult situation. Should there be any positive development in the coming days, we will, of course, re-evaluate this decision,” it said.
NEWS
Instagram rolls back changes after criticism from Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner
Instagram is halting its plans to make its social media platform more like heavyweight rival TikTok after criticism from users, chief among them mega-influencers Kim Kardashian and half-sister Kylie Jenner.
Instagram, which is owned by Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms, rolled out plans to alter its algorithm so that users would be exposed to more video content from people outside their circle of friends and followers.
Meta is under pressure to perform after Facebook reported that it lost users for the first time ever this year. The company also reported a drop in revenue for the first time in its history.
“I’m glad we took a risk – if we’re not failing every once in a while, we’re not thinking big enough or bold enough,” Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri told Platformer.
“But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup. [When] we’ve learned a lot, then we come back with some sort of new idea or iteration. So we’re going to work through that.”
Jenner and Kardashian, who have a combined following on Instagram of 686 million users, posted a message on the photo-sharing app earlier this week which read: “Make Instagram Instagram Again. Stop trying to be TikTok. I just want to see cute photos of my friends. Sincerely, Everyone.”
Jenner, the model, social media influencer, and cosmetics entrepreneur, boasts 360 million followers on Instagram while Kardashian, the reality television star and businesswoman, has 326 million followers.
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is the only person with more Instagram followers (470 million) than Jenner.
Instagram sought to institute changes to its platform in order to appeal to younger users who may be inclined to gravitate toward TikTok.
The app wants to automatically have almost all video posts less than 15 minutes long be shared in the Reels format. That means there will be no difference between Reels and video posts, according to CreativeBloq.
Instagram was also planning to allow people to use any public posts in their own Reels. Prior to the planned change, users were only able to remix Reels.
While Facebook and Instagram have historically connected people to content produced by their friends, the video-based TikTok relies on algorithmic signals and viral content to show viewers highly engaging posts, without having to rely on someone’s network of friends or connections.
NEWS
Falling naira: EFCC raids Bureau De Change firms
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Friday raided the Wuse Zone 4 bureau de change hub of Abuja over the falling naira.
The EFCC operatives are investigating claims that some individuals are mopping up and hoarding foreign currency thereby causing a scarcity that is driving up the value of the dollar.
An EFCC detective who wished to remain anonymous said, “It is true. We stormed bureau de change firms in Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, for a covert operation to dislodge currency speculators who are alleged to be massively mopping up available foreign currencies.
“The raid is a product of weeks of surveillance in which agents of the EFCC have been monitoring the activities of most of the bureau de change operators in the Wuse 4 axis.
“The anti-graft agency is working on intelligence that some forces with massive naira inflow have mobilised resources and, are busy buying up available foreign currencies especially the US Dollar, to either hoard or smuggle the same out of Nigeria.”
It was also learnt that some operatives of the commission had been deployed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja as part of a coordinated operation to halt the activities of currency speculators.
The Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, could not be reached for comment on Friday.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has in recent times come under criticism for failing to stabilise the naira which has continued to dip against major currencies.
The ruling All Progressives Congress had in 2015 promised to stabilise the exchange rate which stood at about N200/$1 on the black market at the time.
However, the naira hit an all-time low of N710 to the dollar earlier in the week, attracting criticisms from the opposition. The naira has, however, remained stable at N420/$1 on the official market
Latest News
- Pre-season: Benzema scores as Real Madrid beat Juventus
- Big Brother Naija Season 7: Doyin, Cyph, Phyna, Eloswag caught kissing
- Arsenal, Manchester City release new squad numbers for 2022-23 season
- Community Shield: Man City refuse to collect runners-up medals
- Gabriel Jesus keeps up red-hot form with hat-trick on home debut as Arsenal thrash Sevilla 6-0 in Emirates Cup
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Burna Boy reveals why he is childless at 31
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
APC asks INEC to extend voter registration
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Borno youths hold rally in support of Tinubu, Shettima
-
NEWS2 days ago
Embattled Lagos TOOAN Chairman, Istijabah, retracts explosive comments on MC Oluomo (VIDEO)
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
CBN vows to stop naira fall
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Emirates reduces flights to Lagos over inability to repatriate $85m revenue
-
NEWS2 days ago
Buhari congratulates new CAN President, Okoh
-
NEWS1 day ago
Instagram rolls back changes after criticism from Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner