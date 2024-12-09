Akume asks northerners to wait for 2031 presidency

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has said that those eyeing the presidency from the North in 2027 should wait till 2031.

He also has appealed to Nigerians to allow the bills to scale through required legislative processes stating that the bills were well envisioned for Nigerians.

Akume, who gave the admonition while featuring on the Politics on Sunday programme of Television Continental, anchored by Femi Akande, assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu has not lost goodwill among Nigerians as a result of tax reform bills and other strategic economic decisions taken within the last 17 months.

He specifically defended the Tax Reform Bills as well-envisioned laws that would take the country out of the woods when fully considered and passed by the National Assembly.

He said, “President Tinubu through the reform bills, wants to reposition the Nation’s economy as he earlier did with the removal of fuel subsidy and harmonization of the foreign exchange windows in the country.

“It is very easy to destroy but difficult to build, the various reforms being rolled out are meant to rebuild the destroyed Nigeria by previous administrations.

“Very soon, Nigerians will start seeing results from the reforms being carried out,” he added.

The SGF further admonished those eyeing the presidency of Nigeria to wait till 2031, when the incumbent President, Bola Tinubu, must have finished his second term.

Akume said, “President Tinubu, as a Southerner, should be allowed to have a second term, meaning that those eyeing the Presidency from the North in 2027 should look beyond that year by waiting till 2031.

“If it is the will of God for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to be President of Nigeria, even at the age of 90 years, he can get it, but he and other Northerners, eyeing the office now, should look beyond 2027.”

