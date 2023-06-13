Akpabio, Yari in tight race as voting commences for Senate President seat

The race for who becomes the Senate President for the 10th National Assembly (NASS) gets intense on Tuesday morning as voting commenced at the Red Chamber in Abuja, Nigeria.

Voting begun at exactly 08:45am on a state by state basis, alphabetically

Nominations were received for Senator Abdul’aziz Yari and Senator Godswill Akpabio after which the Clerk of the Senate declared nominations closed in absence of further nominations.

The contest is now between Yari, a former governor of Zamfara State and Akpabio, a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and ex-governor of Akwa Ibom State.

Akpabio and Yari are top-ranking chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The former Zamfara governor had before now protested the endorsement of the the former minister by the party and asked that the endorsement be reviewed but the APC did not shift ground.

Some APC members had entreated Yari to drop his ambition to make it a smooth sail for Akpabio but the former governor vowed to fight to the finish.