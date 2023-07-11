Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, announced some standing committees in the upper chamber and their respective chairpersons.

The Senate President, who made the announcement during the plenary, named the committees as Appropriations, Ethics and Public, Petitions, Establishment and Public Accounts.

According to him, the Appropriations Committee would be chaired by Senator Solomon Adeola, while Senator Ahmed Wadada is to chair the Public Accounts Committee.

Below are the committees and their chairpersons

Rules and Business — Titus Zam (chairman), Opeyemi Bamidele (deputy)

Ethics and Public Petitions — Okechukwu Ezea (chairman), Khalid Ibrahim Mustapha (deputy)

Senate Services — Sunday Karimi (chairman), Williams Eteng Jonah (deputy)

Public Accounts — Aliu Wadada Ahmed (chairman), Onyeka Peter (deputy)

Legislative Compliance — Garba Musa Maidoki (chairman), Ede Dafinone (deputy)

National Security and Intelligence — Shehu Buba Umar (chairman), Asuquo Ekpenyong (deputy)

Media — Adeyemi Adaramodu (chairman), Salisu Shuaibu Afolabi (deputy)

Appropriations — Olamilekan Adeola (chairman), Ali Ndume (deputy)

During plenary, Akpabio also read a letter from President Bola Tinubu, asking the Senate to confirm the recently appointed service chiefs.