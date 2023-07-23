Akpabio to unveil ministerial list this week

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio will reveal the names on the ministerial nominees list sent to him by President Bola Tinubu during one of the plenaries this week.

There have been endless permutations among many Nigerians concerning the names of the individuals that will make the cut, as most cannot wait to get it done with.

President Tinubu had promised to compile his list of ministerial nominees to be sent to the Senate for approval before the end of 60 days of taking the oath of office as stipulated by the Constitution.

This week is the last before the deadline for the President to name his minister-nominees.

According to a new amendment to the 1999 Constitution, the President and governors must submit the names of persons nominated as ministers or commissioners within 60 days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the Senate or the respective state Houses of Assembly.

Sources at the National Assembly stated that the letter containing the names of the nominees got to the Senate President last week.

The sources, however, noted that some last-minute adjustments were made to the list, hence the reason for the delay in reading out the names.

One of the sources said, “The Senate President got the ministerial list last week, but it was not yet time for him to unveil it, hence the reason it was kept.

“Most importantly, there were some last-minute adjustments. The Senate President had a meeting with President Tinubu over the list last week.”

Another source noted that the administration had been trying its best to avoid backlash hence, the reason why the list could not be delayed.