Akpabio sworn in as Senate President

Sen. Godswill Akpabio (APC-Akwa Ibom North West ) was on Tuesday sworn-in as President of the 10th Senate.

Akpabio’s swearing in by Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Sani Tambuwal, followed his victory in the voting exercise by Senators.

Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa-Ibom State emerged winner after polling 63 votes.

He was the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the seat of number 3 citizen, but was challenged by Senator Abdulaziz Yari from Zamfara North West, who is also of the APC.

Senator Ali Ndume from Borno South, nominated Akpabio while Senator-elect Elisha Abbo from Adamawa North nominated Yari.