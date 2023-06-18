Sunday, June 18, 2023
Akpabio, Sanwo- Olu ,Makinde, others attend ex-governor Wike’s thanksgiving

Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Sunday hosted top politicians, monarchs and clerics for the special thanksgiving service for the former governor of the state Nyesom Wike.

The service, which was held at the St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom Deanery, Portharcourt, was to thank God for Wike for completing his eight years as governor of the state.

Top political associates and followers of the former governor attended the service.

They included Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Hope Uzodinma (Imo) and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau)

Other were the Acting National Chairman of PDP, Iliya Umar Damagum; former governor James Ibori (Delta, Segun Mimiko (Ondo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) and David Umahi (Ebonyi)

