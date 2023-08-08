Akpabio meets Tinubu in Aso Rock after drama over Keyamo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday night met with the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Chairman of the National Assembly visited the president few hours after the members of the Senate went into closed-door session to resolve issues raised against Festus Keyamo as a ministerial nominee from Delta State.

A Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, Darlington Nwokocha, had moved a motion for the suspension of the screening of Keyamo.

His motion was seconded by Enyinnaya Abaribe, the lawmaker representing Abia-South Senatorial District.

Akpabio thereafter subjected the motion to a voice vote but the legislators were divided on the matter.

He endorsed the point of order from Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele asking the red chamber to go into closed-door session to resolve the issue.

Nwokocha had accused Keyamo of disrespecting the 9th National Assembly and accusing the last Assembly of being corrupt.

Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), was Minister of State for Labour and Productivity under the then administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akpabio was also said to have discussed with President Tinubu the demand of South-East senators.

The senators from the South-East are demanding two additional ministers.

Senator Tony Nwoye who sponsored the motion said the other five geopolitical zones had additional minimum of two ministers each.