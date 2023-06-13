Akpabio emerges Senate President

Senator Godswill Akpabio has been elected the President of Nigeria’s 10th Senate.

Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa-Ibom State and lawmaker from Akwa Ibom North West emerged winner after polling 63 votes.

He was the anointed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the seat of number 3 citizen, but was challenged by Senator Abdulaziz Yari from Zamfara North West, who is also of the APC.

After the lawmakers cast their votes in alphabetical order, two representatives of each team came to count their votes.

Senators Adeola Solomon and Ndume came out to represent Senator Akpabio, while Abbo and the senator-elect representing Ondo South Senatorial District, Jimoh Ibrahim, represented Senator Yari.