Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has officially notified the state House of Assembly of his resumption of duty after months of medical vacation.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, in a statement confirmed the receipt of the letter during a parliamentary meeting.

The letter, which was received on Friday, indicated that Akeredolu will resume duties, Friday, September 8, 2023.

Oladiji who expressed gratitude to God for the governor’s safe return, emphasised that his action aligns with Section 190(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Akeredolu had arrived in the country on Thursday after concluding a three-month medical leave in Germany.

Following his arrival, the governor met with his cabinet members, legislators, and various political groups on Friday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to sources, Akeredolu is expected to return to Ondo State next week.

Akeredolu writes Ondo Assembly, officially resumes duty

Source link