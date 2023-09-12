Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Akeredolu sacks Deputy Governor's media aides

Akeredolu sacks Deputy Governor’s media aides

All media aides appointed by the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi, and seconded to the office of the deputy Governor, have been relieved of their appointments with immediate effect.

The affected aides include: Press Secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola; Special Assistant to Governor (New Media) Oladipupo Okunniga; and Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) Samson Abayomi Adefolalu .

They are to submit all government properties in their possession to the Acting Permanent Secretary, Office of the deputy Governor.

Similarly, the Press Crew attached to the office of the deputy governor has been disbanded.

Consequently, all members of the Press Crew are to report back to their various ministries and stations.

Equally, the ministry of Information and Orientation is directed to provide adequate coverage for the activities of the deputy’s governor office henceforth.

