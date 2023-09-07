Thursday, September 7, 2023
Akeredolu returns toNigeria from three months medical leave

Akeredolu returns to Nigeria from three months medical leave

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has arrived in the country from his medical vacation in Germany.

Akeredolu left the country some months ago for medical treatment in Germany and was said to have returned to the country on Thursday.

The news of his return was confirmed on the X handle of his wife, Betty Akeredolu.

“Homebound,” Mrs Akeredolu captioned his husband’s picture in an airplane.

Also, the Ondo State House of Assembly Majority Leader, Mr Wole Ogunmolasuyi, confirmed Akeredolu’s arrival on Thursday evening.

He said the governor was already in his Ibadan residence.

Ogunmolasuyi said, “We thank God the governor has arrived in the country. He landed in Abuja and moved straight to Ibadan.”

