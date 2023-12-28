Thursday, December 28, 2023
NEWS

Akeredolu: I’ve lost a friend of 40 years – Osinbajo mourns

Former Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has wept over the passing of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Osinbajo, in a post he shared on X on Thursday morning, said he has lost a brother and friend of over 40 years.

Akeredolu died on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, following a protracted illness.

“Dolly and I express our sincere condolence to Her Excellency Betty Akeredolu, children, family, friends, associates of HE Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu @rotimiaketi and the government and people of Ondo State on his passing,” the former VP wrote.

“I have lost a brother and friend of over 40 years,” he added.

“Aketi was bold, courageous, forthright, fair-minded, kind and God fearing.

“He firmly believed in our democracy, in Justice and the rule of law. He loved the people of Ondo State and was passionate about their security and economic advancement.

“We pray that the Almighty God will comfort the family and people of Ondo State on this great loss. Amen.

“Sun re o Aketi Baba!!”

