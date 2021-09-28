POLITICS
Akeredolu carpets northern governors over stance on rotational presidency
The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Monday, disclosed that the Northern Governors’ Forum was merely exercising its rights to freedom of expression over its stance on 2023 presidency.
Akeredolu, emphasised that the resolution reached by the northern governors who unanimously condemned the statement by the Southern Governors Forum that the Presidency must go to the South should be termed as a means of expressing themselves.
Reacting to the resolutions of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Akeredolu said “They have expressed and indeed exercised their rights under Freedom of Expression. No one can stop them from expressing themselves.”
The Southern Governors’ Forum a few days ago in Enugu State reiterated their position that the presidency must return to south in 2023.
During the Enugu meeting, they also deliberated on the Value Added Tax, VAT controversy, where they agreed that it was the right of states to collect VAT.
breaking
PDP replies Sheriff, says Nigerians can’t live with poverty for next 40 years
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told a former Governor of Borno State, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, to perish the thoughts of All Progressives Congress (APC) ruling the country for 40 years.
The PDP, while reacting on Monday through its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Nigerians were resolute in their decision not to allow the APC and its associated bloodletting, killings, violations, corruption and economic hardship in our polity, beyond May 29, 2023.
Ologbondiyan said the PDP’s position was predicated on the “arrogant and reckless assertion” by Sheriff that their aspiration was to continue to foist APC in government for the next 40 years, in defiance of the decision by Nigerians to do away with their party by 2023.
“Ali Modu Sheriff must know that Nigerians are aware of the desperate plots by the APC and its members that are behind acts of terrorism, banditry, treasury looting, violation of rights and electoral manipulations in our country, to continue to enjoy official cover using the APC as a platform for their reprehensible activities.
“Nigerians have decided to kick out the APC in the 2023 general election and no amount of manipulations or evil machination can sway that resolve to ensure that the APC does not stay a day beyond May 29, 2023.
“The PDP, therefore, has nothing but pity for Ali Modu Sheriff and his co-travellers as the conspiracies against our dear nation will surely come to nought,” he added.
breaking
2023: Campaign posters of ailing Ex-Lagos governor, Tinubu surface in London
Campaign posters for the ailing All Progressives Congress National Leader and former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, to run for Nigeria’s president in 2023 have emerged in London, United Kingdom where he is currently receiving treatment.
In a viral video shared on Monday on Arise TV, images of the APC leader were on display at some London train stations.
Several groups had of recent campaigned for the frail APC leader and shown support for his presidential ambition, even though he had yet to officially declare his interest in succeeding Buhari in 2023.
The adverts were also said to be on display at the popular London’s Heathrow Airport. Tinubu’s photographs were splashed on the walls.
Media aide to Tinubu, Tunde Rahman, in his reaction said, “We don’t know who is behind it”.
According to him, it may be Nigerians in the diaspora.
Some of the messages in the advert blitz read: “Asiwaju for 2023′, “Call to Serve, Let’s Go”, “Asiwaju the right man for the job”, “Yes We can”, “Asiwaju Ready to serve”.
Meanwhile, Tinubu had been outside the country for some months over his ailing health.
Though the subject of his deteriorating health condition had been denied several times, political leaders in Nigeria have turned his London residence to a pilgrimage and kept thronging to see the party leader.
The Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi, was one of the recent visitors to Tinubu’s residence.
Speaking on the visit, Fayemi said Tinubu had surgery recently and he was in London to show solidarity.
The governor said, “He (Governor Rotimi Akeredolu) and I were in London together to see our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but it had absolutely nothing to do with 2023 presidential plans whatsoever. That’s not the reason why we went there.
“Asiwaju just had surgery, it is simply proper etiquette or behaviour both in the part of the country where I come from but also generally that when a friend and elder is undergoing health challenges, it would be improper on your part not to show solidarity and support.
“That is simply what took us there; we wanted to associate ourselves with him at a time of need and as an elder, as a mentor and as a big figure in our political party. Nothing wrong in paying him a courtesy visit to check on him to see how he was faring and we did that and we returned. It has nothing to do with 2023; let me make that absolutely clear.”
“Tinubu is in Paris, France for a medical checkup. His health is deteriorating. Old age and other stuff, but he still wants to be president. This could mean another medical tourism presidency for our country,” a top source had at that time revealed.
POLITICS
Kaduna LG polls: PDP defeats APC in Chikun
The candidate of the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Chikun Local Government, Engineer Salasi Nuhu Musa, has been declared the winner of Saturday, September 25 council election.
Declaring the result in the early hours of Monday, the Returning Officer, Dr. Sanusi Gambo, said the PDP candidate, Musa, defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC), chairmanship candidate, Honourable Suleiman Liman by 19,402 to 14,829 votes to emerge winner.
He added that from the breakdown of the results, PDP won eight councillors out of the 12 wards in the local government area, leaving APC with four.
According to him, “Having secured the maximum number of votes, PDP’s chairmanship candidate, Engineer Salasi is declared winner and returned elected.”
The collation and announcement of the chairmanship and councillorship results at the local government area SIECOM office commenced on Sunday morning but lasted till the early hours of Monday after suffering several set backs from party agents.
Latest News
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Mompha denies dating Bobrisky
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Banditry: Nigerien troops rescue Nigerian soldiers
-
NEWS23 hours ago
How shutdown of mobile phone services in Zamfara, Katsina is silently killing residents — Report
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Insecurity: 330,000 Nigerians seeking refuge in Chad, Niger, Cameroon
-
NEWS1 day ago
Striking doctors yet to contact Fed Govt on new demands – Ngige
-
NEWS1 day ago
Bandits release 10 more students of Kaduna Baptist College
-
NEWS1 day ago
Muslim mob allegedly kills Pastor for converting man to Christian in Kano
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Charlyboy preaches in church, redeems pledge to female keke rider, Amarachi