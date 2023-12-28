Abdurahman, Makinde pay condolence visit to Rotimi Akeredolu’s family

Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) and governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman and the vice chairman of the Forum, Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, paid a condolence visit to the Ibadan home of the late Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

Speaking shortly after signing a condolence register at the Idi Isin, Ibadan home of the deceased governor, Abdulrahman said the visit was made on behalf of the governors in the country.

He described Akeredolu’s death as a sad affair and prayed for his soul to rest in peace, saying: “We paid a condolence visit to the home of Arakunrin Akeredolu.

“It is really a sad affair. We will just continue to pray that his soul rest in peace and may God give his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

While also addressing newsmen, the Oyo State governor, described Akeredolu’s death as a personal loss to him.

“I can say that I have lost a personal friend, brother and somebody that we have been in the trenches together.

“When we were going to set up Amotekun, he was pivotal to it. And when we took the decision for a Southern Presidency, himself and the former Governor of Anambra chaired a meeting in Government House.

“This is somebody that was courageous and would not mince words in expressing himself. He said it as it should be and spoke truth to power. So, it is a big loss for me personally and for the South-West.

“We will continue to internalise but we give God the glory because he lived a fulfilled life. At the end of the day, it is really not how long but how well. He lived well and impacted humanity and the rest of Nigeria,” Makinde said.