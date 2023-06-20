Florence Ajimobi, wife of the late former Governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi has denied rumours that she was offered commissionership slots by the current Governor Seyi Makinde.

Florence in a statement released by her husband’s former Special Adviser, Communication and Strategy, Bolaji Tunji, stated that there was no such offer made to her.

“We can state categorically that at no time was such an offer discussed. Mrs. Ajimobi holds the Governor in high regards. He has continued to exhibit good leadership traits while playing the politics of a unifier with the aim of bringing peace to the State, however the report about Commissionership slots overture could only be attributed to mischief makers,” Tunji said.

The statement also clarified Mrs. Ajimobi’s role during the general election and her contributions to President Bola Tinubu’s victory in Oyo State.

“Mrs. Ajimobi who was the Oyo State Coordinator of the Oyo State Tinubu/Shettima (OTISHE) Women Presidential Campaign Organisation worked for the victory of the presidential candidate of the party. During the period, she engaged various stakeholders in the state – such as the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Trade Associations, Market Men and Women, Moslem Women groups, youths and students bodies among others in the build up to the election. To her joy, her modest contribution led to an overwhelming victory for President Bola Tinubu with Oyo State having the highest votes in the South West States of Ogun, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo.”

Tunji called on those spreading rumors to stop their propaganda aimed at tearing apart the party and assured that Mrs. Ajimobi is committed to the unity of the party and will work with other stakeholders to achieve lasting peace in the state.