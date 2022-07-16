SPORTS
Ajax offers £19m for Super Eagles defender, Bassey
Eredivisie champions, Ajax Amsterdam have offered £19m plus-add-ons for Rangers defender, Calvin Bassey.
Ajax are in the market for a new left-back after agreeing to sell Argentina international, Lisandro Martinez to Premier League giants, Manchester United.
The Dutch club, however, face stiff competition from Brighton & Hove Albion, who have also offered £16m for the Nigerian, according to Sportsmail.
Ajax and Brighton have already made approaches but are yet to put forward offers that would be deemed acceptable.
Eredivisie champions, Ajax Amsterdam have offered £19m plus-add-ons for Rangers defender, Calvin Bassey.
Ajax are in the market for a new left-back after agreeing to sell Argentina international, Lisandro Martinez to Premier League giants, Manchester United.
The Dutch club, however, face stiff competition from Brighton & Hove Albion, who have also offered £16m for the Nigerian, according to Sportsmail.
Ajax and Brighton have already made approaches but are yet to put forward offers that would be deemed acceptable.
Rangers are keen to retain the versatile defender but will accept an offer in the region of £25m.
Bassey was one of the top performers for the Gers last season.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side made it to the final of the UEFA Europa League where they lost on penalties to Eintracht Frankfurt and won the Scottish Cup.
Bassey joined Rangers from Leicester City two years ago for £230,000. He has two years left on his contract.
SPORTS
Arbitration Court upholds UEFA’s ban on Russian clubs over Ukraine invasion
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld the ban on Russian clubs from European competitions for the coming season and Russia’s exclusion from international tournaments, as a result of the war in Ukraine.
In its ruling on Friday, CAS rejected appeals by four Russian clubs against their banishment by UEFA from European competitions in 2022-2023 and another by the Russian Football Federation which contested its exclusion from all competitions organised by FIFA and UEFA.
“The escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the public and government responses worldwide, created unforeseen and unprecedented circumstances to which FIFA and UEFA had to respond,” the Lausanne-based CAS said in its press release.
“In determining that Russian teams and clubs should not participate in competitions under their aegis while such circumstances persisted, the panel (of judges) held that both parties acted within the scope of the discretion granted to them under their respective statutes and regulations.”
Russian clubs and national teams were initially suspended “until further notice” by UEFA in February in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
In May, SaharaReporters reported that UEFA announced “no Russian club” would participate in the 2022-2023 season of European club competitions, namely the Champions League, the Europa League or the Europa Conference League.
Zenit Saint Petersburg, which was denied a place in the group stages of the Champions League because of the ban, CSKA Moscow, Dynamo Moscow and Sochi all challenged the decision.
Russia’s national team was kicked out of the qualifying competition for this year’s World Cup in Qatar by FIFA just before a crucial play-off tie against Poland in March.
Russia were also excluded from the Women’s European Championship currently taking place in England and will play no further part in the qualifying campaign for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
“The panel finds it unfortunate that the current military operations in Ukraine, for which Russian football teams, clubs, and players have themselves no responsibility, had, by reason of the decisions of FIFA and UEFA, such an adverse effect on them and Russian football generally, but those effects were… offset by the need for the secure and orderly conduct of football events for the rest of the world,” said CA.
SPORTS
Man City’s new £70million signing Erling Haaland stunned fans by doing a ‘student’ shop
Manchester City’s new £70million signing Erling Haaland stunned fans by doing a “student” shop — stocking up on tomato ketchup and toilet roll.
The Norwegian striker, 21 — who is on around £375,000 a week — was seen smiling as he loaded his trolley in Sainsbury’s next to a sign boasting of “great offers”.
Rumoured to be eyeing former Man United star Paul Pogba’s £3million mansion, he snapped up two bins at £7 each and a set of four wine glasses for £9.50
Erling, wearing a cap and track suit, was pictured at the store in Salford with his father Alfie, 49, who also played for Man City.
One fan joked: “It’s like he’s moving into uni accommodation.
“Man’s probs a millionaire and he’s getting bins from Sainsbury’s, fair play.”
Other items in the Leeds-born star’s trolley included a £7.50 coffee maker, a four-bowl set for £15, a £5 pack of toilet roll and a 50p jar of English mustard.
There was also a box of eggs, and a kettle, though some thought his mega-sized £3.50 tomato sauce purchase may not impress his new manager.
One tweeted: “A massive ketchup bottle, Pep Guardiola can’t be happy with that.”
Erling arrived from Borussia Dortmund on an estimated £18milion-a-year deal — though there are already rumours he could go to Spain next.
One fan said: “Surprising he’s buying ‘house things’ considering he’s meant to be off to Madrid.”
Erling has viewed Pogba’s old home in Hale Barns, available for rent at £30,000 a month.
He moved to Norway aged three after his father’s spells with Nottingham Forest, Leeds and City.
SPORTS
You’re no longer part of my squad – Xavi tells Frankie de Jong
Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has told Frankie de Jong he is no longer part of his squad.
Barcelona and Man United are said to have reached agreement over the player’s transfers but the Netherlands international is reluctant to leave Camp Nou.
According to the Associated Press, Frenkie de Jong has yet to sanction the deal despite the club wanting him to leave.
United is said to have agreed to pay Barcelona 75 million euros ($75 million) plus another potential 10 million euros in variables for the 25-year-old De Jong.
A Barcelona official with knowledge of the agreement told the Associated Press that Xavi Hernández has told De Jong that he “will not be a key part of his squad” if he fails to go.
Barcelona want the deal done before the team leaves on Saturday for a pre-season tour in the United States
De Jong’s salary, the club official said, was no longer in line with the new financial priorities of Barcelona, who are under some financial issues.
De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 for 75 million euros (then $85.5 million).
Latest News
Trending
-
SPORTS1 day ago
You’re no longer part of my squad – Xavi tells Frankie de Jong
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Man City’s new £70million signing Erling Haaland stunned fans by doing a ‘student’ shop
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Osinbajo denies quitting APC
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Osinbajo’s Campaign DG visits Shetimma over his selection as Tinubu’s running (PHOTOS)
-
BUSINESS2 days ago
Netflix to offer cheaper plan with ads — months after losing 200,000 subscribers
-
POLITICS2 days ago
PDP sues INEC, APC, seeks Obi, Tinubu’s disqualification
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Asian stocks stumble on weak China growth
-
BUSINESS1 day ago
Stock futures rise as Wall Street awaits more major bank earnings