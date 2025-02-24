Aiyedatiwa sworn in as Ondo governor

Lucky Aiyedatiwa has been inaugurated as the Governor of Ondo State, commencing his first full four-year term following the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in December 2023.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Monday at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure, the state capital, two months after Aiyedatiwa won the governorship election under the banner of the All Progressives Congress.

Aiyedatiwa took his oath of office as the seventh Ondo State governor just after his running mate Olayide Adelami.

The governor thereafter rode in an open van around the complex, waving to cheers from supporters.





