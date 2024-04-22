Aiyedatiwa emerges Ondo APC candidate

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has secured the nomination of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming November 16 governorship election, following his declaration as the party’s candidate.
Aiyedatiwa clinched the nomination with a resounding victory, amassing a total of 48,569 votes in the primaries. His closest contender, Samuel Akinfolarin, trailed behind with 15,343 votes, while Chief Olusola Oke secured the third position with 14,865 votes.
The announcement was made by the Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee and Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo. Governor Ododo, reflecting on the competitive nature of the primaries, highlighted the rigorous contest that characterized the electoral process.
The primaries, held across the 18 council areas of Ondo State, witnessed fervent participation from party members and supporters.
With the nomination secured, Aiyedatiwa and the APC now shift their focus to consolidating support and rallying behind their candidate as they prepare to face off against opponents in the November election.
Returning officer in lfedore, Oliver Okpala said violence marred the exercise in the area, hence no voting in all the wards.
Speaking before the party’s electoral officers reeled out the results from the 18 council areas, Governor Usman Ododo said, “Let’s remember that the real election lies with all of us as members of this great party, the All Progessives Congress.
“We must always reflect on the words of our father and leader, President Bola Tinubu, who has maintained that a political contest is a quest to serve by brothers and sisters from the same family but leaving in the same room and must therefore live in the same house after the election has been won and lost.
“In our own room today, we are all in the same room as a family, and as such, we have no need to abandon the party, irrespective of today’s outcome.
” We must set aside our differences and unite behind our candidate.
“In our unity, we shall continue to find strength, and our victory lies in our solidarity as party men and women.”
RESULTS
Total number of voters 117922
Total number of accredited voters 95,178
Total votes cast 95178
Invalid- Nil
Jimi Odimayo 490
Omogoroye Judith 115
Aiyedatiwa 48,569
Kekemeke 1045
Soji Ehinlanwo 492
Olugbenga Edema 395
Jimoh lbrahim 9456
Adekojo Funmilayo 529
Akinfolarin Samuel 15343
Wale Akinterinwa 1952
Olusola Oke 14,915
Olamide Ohunyeye 424
Morayo Lebi 290
Diran lyantan 348
Prof Dayo Faduyile 353
Ife Oyedele 462
