Aiyedatiwa emerges Ondo APC candidate

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has secured the nomination of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming November 16 governorship election, following his declaration as the party’s candidate.

Aiyedatiwa clinched the nomination with a resounding victory, amassing a total of 48,569 votes in the primaries. His closest contender, Samuel Akinfolarin, trailed behind with 15,343 votes, while Chief Olusola Oke secured the third position with 14,865 votes.

The announcement was made by the Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee and Governor of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo. Governor Ododo, reflecting on the competitive nature of the primaries, highlighted the rigorous contest that characterized the electoral process.

The primaries, held across the 18 council areas of Ondo State, witnessed fervent participation from party members and supporters.

With the nomination secured, Aiyedatiwa and the APC now shift their focus to consolidating support and rallying behind their candidate as they prepare to face off against opponents in the November election.

Returning officer in lfedore, Oliver Okpala said violence marred the exercise in the area, hence no voting in all the wards.

Speaking before the party’s electoral officers reeled out the results from the 18 council areas, Governor Usman Ododo said, “Let’s remember that the real election lies with all of us as members of this great party, the All Progessives Congress.

“We must always reflect on the words of our father and leader, President Bola Tinubu, who has maintained that a political contest is a quest to serve by brothers and sisters from the same family but leaving in the same room and must therefore live in the same house after the election has been won and lost.

“In our own room today, we are all in the same room as a family, and as such, we have no need to abandon the party, irrespective of today’s outcome.

” We must set aside our differences and unite behind our candidate.

“In our unity, we shall continue to find strength, and our victory lies in our solidarity as party men and women.”

RESULTS

Total number of voters 117922

Total number of accredited voters 95,178

Total votes cast 95178

Invalid- Nil

Jimi Odimayo 490

Omogoroye Judith 115

Aiyedatiwa 48,569

Kekemeke 1045

Soji Ehinlanwo 492

Olugbenga Edema 395

Jimoh lbrahim 9456

Adekojo Funmilayo 529

Akinfolarin Samuel 15343

Wale Akinterinwa 1952

Olusola Oke 14,915

Olamide Ohunyeye 424

Morayo Lebi 290

Diran lyantan 348

Prof Dayo Faduyile 353

Ife Oyedele 462

