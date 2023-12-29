Aiyedatiwa, Akeredolu’s son meet Tinubu

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Thursday met with President Bola Tinubu.

The governor was at the Lagos residence of the president to officially inform him of the death of Rotimi Akeredolu .

It was also gathered that the son of the late governor Akeredolu, Babajide, was at the residence of President Tinubu to brief him on the burial arrangements of his late father.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa was at the lbadan residence of the Akeredolu’s, where he met with the wife, Betty, and the family members.

He left the Akeredolu residence for Lagos to meet with President Tinubu.

Details of his meeting with the president couldn’t be confirmed at press time.