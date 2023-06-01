Friday, June 2, 2023
Aisha Lawal express gratitude as Kunle Afolayan lavishly celebrates her birthday on a movie set

Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal has expressed gratitude to Anikulapo movie producer, Kunle Afolayan as he lavishly celebrates her birthday on a movie set.

Recall that Aisha Lawla clocked a new age on the 31st of May 2023, and the mother of one delightfully marked her birthday amidst love and cheers from fans, colleagues and well wishers.

Sharing a video on her Instagram page, Aisha Lawal appreciated Kunle Afolayan for hosting a dinner party on her behalf at the location of the Anikulapo movie.

The shared video captured the heartwarming moment Kunle Afolayan showered her with cash while in the company of other colleagues such as Adedimeji Lateef, Sola Sobowale, Eyiyemi Afolayan and others.

“Location parry hosted by my able director @kunleafo and also my director ti bo cardiii oooo @abinibi also my brother also bocardiiii ooo, mama is here @solasobowale love you, @uzee_usman thanks a lot dear @eyiyemi.afolayan my baby @damipeadekoya.”

Femi Adebayo beautifully celebrates Aisha Lawal’s birthday

A few hours ago, box office actor Femi Adebayo Salami penned a beautiful birthday note to celebrate one of his proteges, Aisha Lawal’s birthday.

Femi Adebayo shared a photo of the actress on his Instagram page with a lovely and prayerful caption. The King of Thieves actor wished Aisha Lawal a happy birthday filled with joy.

Femi Adebayo prayed that Aisha Lawal would mark her new age with full joys and fulfilled aspirations.

He wrote, “It’s another new year. Alhamdulillah.
As you celebrate, may your joy be full and your aspirations be fulfilled.
Happy Birthday @aishalawal1

