Wednesday, May 10, 2023
HomeNEWSAisha Buhari takes incoming first lady Oluremi Tinubu on tour of Presidential...
NEWS

Aisha Buhari takes incoming first lady Oluremi Tinubu on tour of Presidential Villa

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Aisha Buhari Takes Incoming First Lady Oluremi Tinubu On Tour Of Presidential Villa

First Lady, Aisha Buhari on Tuesday took incoming first lady Mrs Oluremi Tinubu around some strategic areas of the official residence of the Presidential family in the Aso Rock Villa.

Buhari who received Tinubu, explained that the glass House in the villa is a transitional home of the first family.

She said the glass house is specifically meant for presidents during a transition period.

Newsmen were not allowed access to some parts of the building during the tour.

Buhari said: ”the highly secured residential area of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is strictly to serve as an accommodation for the President and members of the family.”

She said that the glass house is a transit accomodation for outgoing presidents to pave way for necessary renovations on the main house for the incoming President and his family.

Responding, Tinubu expressed appreciation to the first lady for the warm reception accorded her.

Tinubu promised to work tirelessly for the benefit of all Nigerians.

 

Previous article
Speaker: Five aggrieved aspirants form alliance against Abbas
Next article
Stocks stumble in jittery mood ahead of US inflation
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network