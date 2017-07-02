Aisha Buhari returns to London to visit ailing husband

WIFE of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja to visit her ailing husband in London.

According to a statement issued by Suleiman Haruna, Director of Information to the Wife of the President, she jetted out on Sunday.

But she would stop over in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to make a symbolic appearance at the meeting of the Organisation of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) on Monday July 3, 2017.

The statement said she was on the London trip to visit her husband and convey the goodwill and prayers of Nigerians to him.

The statement said: “She will convey to the President the best wishes of Nigerians and their fervent prayers for his quick recovery.”

It added: “She will join other members to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Organisation, and use the opportunity to reiterate the voting rights of Nigeria in the upcoming elections of the Organisation.

“She will continue her journey to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.”

Aisha returned from a similar trip about a month ago, telling Nigerians on her arrival that President Buhari was recuperating fast and had thanked Nigerians for their prayers.

“Mr. President thanked the acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo for his loyalty and called on Nigerians to continue to support the acting President in his effort to actualise the mandate of the All Progressives Congress,” she said.