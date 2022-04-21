Aisha Buhari invites presidential aspirants to dinner, warns them against coming with their phones

First Lady, Aisha Buhari has invited all Presidential aspirants from various political parties for a Ramadan Iftar dinner with her.

The event holds at the State House Conference Centre at 06:30 pm on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

In an invitation letter sighted by our correspondent, the invitees were instructed not to come along with their mobile devices, except for their invitation cards which would serve as their entry pass.

However, this directive will not apply to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and governors and ministers who are expected to be at the meeting.

The spokesperson of the First Lady, Aliyu Abdullahi, who confirmed the meeting said there was nothing usual with the directive.

“There is nothing here. This is a standard operational protocol in the Villa when you are having a meeting with either of the three occupants of the Presidency. I

“If they are coming for an event, this is supposed to be DSS enforced when the president is having an event or the Vice President is having an event or the first lady is having an event. Because outsiders will come. That’s the security and standard protocol.

“That does not apply to the Vice President. How can you expect that to apply to the Vice President or even to ministers?”

The first lady, who returned to the country from her base in Dubai on Saturday had on Tuesday night hosted wives of service chiefs and other top government functionaries to a Ramadan breaking of the fast at the State House, Abuja.