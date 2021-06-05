NEWS
Aisha Buhari deactivates Twitter account in solidarity with husband
A
The suspension by the Nigerian government comes days after a post by President Buhari on the 1967 civil war was deleted by the microblogging platform.
The suspension of the social networking service was also shared on the Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Information, which has since generated reactions from some Nigerians on Twitter.
The Nigerian government’s spokesman cited “the persistent use of the platform for activities capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence” as the reason for the suspension.
In what appeared as solidarity with her husband’s administration, Aisha, who joined Twitter in February 2016, and has over one million followers on Friday, said she was deleting her account.
“I will be deactivating my Twitter account for now. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” she tweeted.
The Nigerian First Lady had gone off the radar around September 2020, shortly after the flamboyant wedding of her daughter, Hanan and her groom, Mohammed Turad.
sha Buhari, Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has announced the deactivation of her Twitter account following the ban on the microblogging site by the Nigerian government.
Nigeria’s information and culture minister, Lai Mohammed, had announced Twitter’s suspension in a statement by his media aide, Segun Adeyemi, on Friday.
NEWS
Former Emir Sanusi visits Alafin of Oyo (PHOTOS)
The Khalifah of Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi, on Saturday visited the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.
The visit was part of Sanusi’s tour to leaders of Islamic movements in the country after his appointment as leader of the Tijjaniyya Movement in Nigeria.
Recall that the Supreme Leader of the sect, Mahi Nyass recently confirmed Sanusi as the leader of the sect in Nigeria.
He was accompanied on the visit by members of the sect in Oyo State.
While lauding the monarch for his role in sustaining peace not only in Oyo State but the country at large, the former Emir of Kano said it was an honour to visit the Alaafin.
Sanusi said he was in Oyo to seek the wisdom and blessings of the Alafin.
The Alafin prayed for Sanusi’s success
Recall that Sanusi, had on Friday visited the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji in his palace.
NEWS
Sunday Igboho, Yoruba Nation agitators storm Ekiti rally
Popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, along other agitators, on Saturday, shut down Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, for several hours, to demand Yoruba Nation.
Masquerades, market women, youths, Okada riders also joined in their protest in the state capital.
Security agencies deployed their personnel to guide against the hijacking of the protest by miscreants.
Speaking at the rally , Igboho insisted that no amount of threat and intimidation will thwart the actualisation of the Yoruba nation.
Details later
NEWS
Yoruba Nation Radio begins transmission on Sunday
Promoters of the Yoruba nation will on Sunday launch its radio and TV stations.
The radio station, Ominira Radio and TV will begin test transmission on Sunday.
The frequency of the transmission will be 9890kHz and will run from 2100-2200 UTC.
The promoters of the station in a statement noted that the frequency will be use when the radio station begins full operations in a few days time
The location of Ominira Radio could not be ascertained.
Latest News
- Former Emir Sanusi visits Alafin of Oyo (PHOTOS)
- Sunday Igboho, Yoruba Nation agitators storm Ekiti rally
- Yoruba Nation Radio begins transmission on Sunday
- Tension In Amuwo as Olorunrinu , Buraimoh lay claim To APC’s chairmanship slot
- ISIS ordered us to kill Boko Haram’s leader – ISWAP confirms Shekau’s death
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
This is the sex position most likely to help you sleep!
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Twitter Ban in Nigeria: Five countries that have banned the platform in recent years
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Father Mbaka banned from commenting on partisan politics
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigeria needs a leader with iron fist like Buhari, says Femi Adesina
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Amokachi wants former teammate Ferguson to succeed Ancelotti at Everton
-
NEWS1 day ago
Our ultimatum stands, Tompolo, others warn Akpabio
-
NEWS1 day ago
Baba confirmed as IGP
-
NEWS1 day ago
Father Mbaka releases fresh prophecies