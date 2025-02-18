Airtel Nigeria increases data prices

Airtel Nigeria, the country’s second-largest telecommunications operator (Telco) has announced a significant adjustment to its data pricing structure.

Checks using the *312# code and on the Airtel website showed the revised data prices.

According to the telco’s website, the revision, which affects various data bundles, is aimed at mitigating the impact of escalating operational costs on the company’s operations, amidst a challenging economic landscape.

The revised data plans, published on its website, include daily plans: N50 for 40MB (valid for 1 day), N100 for 100MB (valid for 1 day), N200 for 200MB (valid for 3 days), and N350 for 1GB (valid for 1 day).

On the other hand, weekly plans have become N350 for 350MB (valid for 7 days), N500 for 750MB plus 1GB YouTube Night and 200MB YouTube Music/Spotify (valid for 7 days), N500 for 1GB plus 1GB YouTube Night and 50MB Socials (valid for 7 days), and N500 for 2GB (valid for 2 days).

Other changes for monthly plan include 3GB for N2,000 (from 1.5GB at N1,200), 4GB for N2,500 (formerly 3GB at N1,500), and 8GB for N3,000 (formerly 4.5GB at N2,000).

Other adjustments include 10GB for N4,000 (formerly 6GB at N2,500), 13GB for N5,000 (from 10GB at N3,000), 18GB for N6,000 (formerly 15GB at N4,000), and 25GB for N8,000 (replacing 18GB at N5,000).

Airtel’s call rates rose to 25 kobo per second from about 18 kobo per second. Like MTN, Airtel has left some tariff plans untouched. For instance, the 5GB plan/week for N1,500 remains unchanged.

This development comes on the heels of a tariff hike of about 50 per cent by MTN Nigeria, which took effect almost a week ago, in a bid to cushion the impact of rising operational costs.

