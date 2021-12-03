BUSINESS
Airtel Africa completes N61.24bn shares buyback
Airtel Africa Plc on Thursday announced the completion of a shareholding buyback on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).
A buyback is the repurchase of a company’s own shares from investors.
The Group’s Company Secretary, Airtel Africa, Simon O’Hara, in a statement posted on the NGX’s website put the total consideration for the 8.22 per cent minority shareholdings acquired under the buyback at N61 billion, which was equivalent to $147 million, using an exchange rate of N415.07/$1.
“Airtel Africa now holds 99.96 per cent ownership of its largest subsidiary,’’ it stated
The telecommunication company had on October 4, stated it had initiated a process under which it sought to buy back the 8.27 per cent minority shareholdings at an offer price of N55.81 per share.
The company added that: “Assuming all minority shareholders decide to tender their shares, the total consideration is estimated to be N61.24billion (c$148.1million using an exchange rate of N413.38 /USD). “This represents an open offer to all shareholders.”
Commenting on the transaction, the Managing Director, APT Securities and Funds Limited, Malam Garba Kurfi, said Airtel Africa bought the N61 billion worth of shares from its Nigeria, adding that, “the buyback does not have any business with Airtel Africa listed on the NGX.”
Emirates resumes flight services to Nigeria
United Arab Emirates carrier – Emirates – said on Thursday that it will resume its passenger operations between Dubai and Nigeria from December 5, 2021.
The airline said it will operate to and from its Nigerian gateways with daily flights, providing travellers from Nigeria convenient access to Dubai – a popular holiday and business destination.
The new move, it was learnt, is a sequel to the resolution of its row with Nigeria on suspension of flights.
In a statement, the carrier said throughout the pandemic it has been updating passengers with industry-leading health and safety measures at every point of the travel journey as well as helping communities reconnect faster in facilitating economic recovery.
The airline said it also been working hard to provide up to date, comprehensive travel information to passengers as well as speeding up processes on the ground through digital verification for Covid-19 via the IATA Travel Pass, as well as touchless check-in and biometrics processing.
The carrier said Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound passengers arriving to Dubai, including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.
CBN frowns at commercial banks over e-Naira
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has frowned at commercial banks in Nigeria for not doing much to educate the citizens about the recently launched e-Naira platform.
Officials of the CBN who were in Kaduna on Wednesday to lecture youth corps members, hundreds of students from tertiary institutions across the state and other members of the public on “onboarding of stakeholders on the e-Naira platform, has explained the operational benefits of the electronic currency.
Head, Finance Department of the CBN, Aminu Muhammad, an Assistant Director, said financial institutions that are under the purview of the CBN are supposed to play critical roles in growing the economy.
Speaking at the CBN Fair which was held in Kaduna and also featured real time the Kano version of the Fair simultaneously, Muhammad said the commercial banks were not effective on issues relating to the e-Naira.
According to him, “They are lagging behind and that is why the CBN is coming in to intervene. For example, the information asymmetry like what we saw when they were talking about the e-Naira in Kano. Kaduna people had that awareness, earlier unlike in Kano, which is because of information asymmetry.”
He lamented that, “All the banks knew about e-Naira but members of the public do not know. Some people probably might be hearing it for the first time. There is imbalance of information as regards the e-Naira, and that is why the CBN has come out to sensitize the public, give people the opportunity to come in so as to block that information asymmetry.”
Dollar shortage: Foreign airlines stop ticket sale to Nigeria-bound travellers
As dollar shortage in the Nigerian economy continues to hit the air travel industry harder, foreign airlines flying into the country have stopped local travel agencies and firms from selling tickets to intending inbound Nigeria passengers
The carriers also barred Nigerian travel agencies from selling tickets to intending passengers whose travel itineraries neither originate nor terminate in Nigeria.
This is known in air travel parlance as SOTO ticket, meaning Sold Out, Ticketed Out.
The move is currently affecting many Nigerian students abroad who are seeking to buy tickets from Nigerian travel agents to come home for the Yuletide.
Majority of them are now being forced to consider buying their tickets from travel agencies based overseas.
The latest move by the international carriers follows their inability to repatriate their ticket sale proceeds running into several billions of naira in the last one year.
As of October, the International Air Transport Association (the global trade body for international airlines) said foreign carriers operating in Nigeria had been unable to repatriate about $207m in ticket sale proceeds to their various head offices abroad.
The Central Bank of Nigeria is rationing the sale of dollar to international airlines and other sectors of the economy as the country battles to meet dollar demands.
However, economic and financial experts have queried the rationale for the CBN’s rationing of the greenback when the nation’s external reserves are still above $40bn.
Local travel agencies told our correspondent that most of the foreign airlines stopped sale of SOTO tickets due to the exchange rate problems in Nigeria, which they said had made it difficult for them to repatriate their revenues.
“Most airlines don’t want to sell SOTO tickets again because of the exchange rate problem in Nigeria, which is affecting them; they couldn’t move their revenue out of Nigeria,” an official of Peacock Travels and Tours, a major local travel agency, said on condition of anonymity because she was not authorised to speak on the matter.
The official of another agency said aside from the difficulty in repatriating revenue, SOTO tickets might not pay the foreign carriers because of the international exchange rate among countries.
Findings by our correspondent revealed that British Airways stopped local travel firms from selling tickets to inbound Nigeria passengers about two weeks ago. BA also barred the local firms from selling SOTO tickets.
It was further learnt that other carriers including Lufthansa, Air France and KLM had joined in barring local travel agencies from selling SOTO tickets.
According to foreign airlines and travel agencies, more international carriers take similar decision in coming days or weeks.
A British Airway official confirmed the development anonymously and explained that the decision was taken because IATA had told foreign airlines that SOTO tickets were putting more pressure on the Nigerian economy due to the increase in foreign carriers’ demand for dollars from the CBN.
“IATA confirmed to us that we (foreign airlines) are putting pressure on the Nigerian economy when we sell in naira tickets that are meant to be sold in dollars. An example is a London-New York-London ticket. That itinerary has nothing to do with Nigeria. But most passengers, especially Nigerians, prefer to buy those tickets from Nigerian travel agencies because it is cheaper. A lot of passengers who don’t even have business in Nigeria prefer to buy their tickets in naira because it pays them. So we had to take this decision to avoid putting more pressure on the naira,” a BA official said on condition of anonymity because there was no official approval to speak on the matter yet.
Lufthansa, Air France-KLM spokespersons could not be reached as of press time.
The President of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents, the umbrella body for travel agencies/companies in Nigeria, Susan Akporiaye, could not speak with our correspondent because she was on air transit as of press time.
The media aide promised to get back to our correspondent.
The lingering shortage of forex in Nigeria had forced the naira to crash against the United States dollar on the IATA platform last month.
As a result, airfares on Nigeria routes that are priced in naira had increased considerably.
The development came amid struggles by foreign airlines to access forex from the CBN to repatriate ticket sale proceeds running to over $208m.
I the naira had fallen against the dollar last month on the IATA ticket pricing template from 415/dollar to 444/dollar, forcing travel companies to sell tickets at higher prices.
