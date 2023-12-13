Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Airlines to pay passengers for delay, cancelled flights in 2024 – Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Festus Keyamo, has said regulators will force airlines to compensate passengers for delayed or cancelled flights from January 2024.

Keyamo spoke while appearing before the National Assembly joint committee on aviation to defend his ministry’s budget for the 2024 fiscal year on Tuesday.

According to Keyamo: “I said on a weekly basis, please publish the list of airlines that do not fly as at when due, cancelled flights, delayed flights, how many hours it was delayed, were there compensation, actions they took as regulator against these airlines. We are starting that in January.

“For every delay, there is a report, an actual report by the regulator. What did they do? Did they pay compensation?

“And if they didn’t pay compensation, we have said that the other way to get compensation is that once the passenger is buying the next ticket, the person must be given a rebate.

“That passenger must be given a 50 or 40 per cent rebate.”

