Airlines tell passengers to prepare for flight disruptions over scarcity of aviation fuel

The umbrella body for domestic airlines in the country, Airline Operators of Nigeria, has notified passengers of air transport services that the sector has been hit by a major crisis of acute scarcity of Jet A1.

Similarly, the management of Ibom Air has alerted its passengers of impending flight cancellations due to the continuous unavailability of aviation fuel in the country.

Ibom Air stated that the fuel scarcity had greatly impeded on its operations, adding that it might now result in some flights being cancelled.

The airline made the disclosure on Friday in a statement signed by its General Manager, Marketing and Communication, Aniekan Essienette.

The statement reads in part: “While this situation is unprecedented and disruptive to our value proposition, we assure you that it is as distressing to us as it is to you.

“As Ibom Air, we will continue to do everything in our power to operate our flight schedule as close to 100% as possible while looking forward to normalcy being restored at the earliest.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” the statement partly read.

AON’s spokesperson, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, in a statement titled ‘PUBLIC NOTIFICATION ON ACUTE SHORTAGE OF AVIATION FUEL AND FLIGHT DISRUPTIONS’ said, “This is a foreseen but unintended consequence of the aviation fuel scarcity in the country.

“We, therefore, plead for the understanding of the travelling public to bear with our members as efforts are currently being made to address the development and restore normal flight operations,” he said.