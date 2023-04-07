Airlines cancel flights as FAAN, oil marketers clash in Abuja

Airlines were force to cancel and delay flights out of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja on Thursday, following a faceoff between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the oil marketers over apron charges.

Many passengers were stranded at the airport when FAAN restricted oil marketers from accessing the airport to serve their client airlines.

Many aircraft which landed at the airport on Thursday and needed to refuel could not be attended to for hours, prompting massive flight delays while some airlines cancelled their flights.

FAAN was alleged to have increased the apron charge by over 200 per cent from N150,000 annually to N500,000, which the oil marketers kicked against.

It was learnt that the marketers were still negotiating with the leadership of FAAN on a possible reduction of the charge when officials denied access to some of the marketers.

However, a FAAN source said the increment was just 25 per cent and not 100 per cent as claimed by the marketers.

Access was later granted to the marketers for three hours to refuel aircraft.

The Regional General Manager (North Central)/Airport Manager, NAIA, Kabiru Mohammed, who spoke on the development, explained that FAAN’s refusal to give the oil marketers access was due to the expiration of their apron passes and refusal to renew.

He explained that a memo was sent to them on April 1, 2023, to make the payment in order to gain access to the airport.

He further said the matter had been on for the past eight weeks and appealed for the understanding of other stakeholders affected by the situation.