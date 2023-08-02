The light single-engine aircraft, turbo 5N-CCQ which crashed in Lagos is operated by a private company owned by a top government official, multiple checks by SaharaReporters have revealed.

The plane with two passengers on board crash-landed into an old communication pole inward Ikeja Bus Stop on Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja Lagos around 4 pm on Tuesday.

The two occupants of the helicopter were however rescued and taken to the hospital.

A statement by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) described the aircraft as “a Jabiru J430, a light single airplane with Nationality and Registration Marks 5N-CCQ operated by Air First Hospitality & Tours.”

A check on the website of Air First Hospitality & Tours, https://www.airfirst.com.ng showed that the company is privately owned by Engineer Gbolahan Abatan, the Director, Airworthiness Standards of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.

“Gbolahan Abatan- President/CEO. A professional Aircraft Maintenance Engineer with over 21 years’ experience in the job also, he is a private Pilot and he is currently the President & Chief Executive Officer of AirFirst Nigeria Limited (AFNL) and AirFirst Maintenance & Engineering (AFME),” according to info about Abatan on the website.

“He is well experienced in aviation sector. His experience covers areas such as avionics, airframes and engines. His professional Licenses & Aircraft Type Ratings includes: Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority License issued in 1988, Federal Aviation Authority License – Application Being Processed, FAA & NCAA Airman Private Pilot License among others.

“He has series of Aircraft Type Ratings in HS-125 Series Land Plane, Embraer 120 Land Plane, Cessna 172 Land Plane, Cessna Caravan 208/208B Land Plane, Air Tractor 502B.

“He has headed the Maintenance units of various aviation outfits where major aircraft maintenance were carried out successfully up to D- check level. He was also involved in aircraft interior refurbishment, painting, modifications etc.”

However, Abatan was one of the 33 directors appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in agencies under the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace six days before the end of his tenure in May 2023.

“NCAA: Director General/CEO, Capt. Musa S. Nuhu, Director, Airworthiness Standards, Engr. Gbolahan Abatan; Director, Aerodrome and Airspace Standards, Engr. Godwin Balang; Director, Operations, Capt. Ibrahim Danbazau; Director, Air Transport Regulations, Mr Olaniyi Saraku; Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Capt. Chris Najomo; Director, Aviation Security, Air Cdr. Hambali Tukur; Director, Corporate Services, R. M. Daku (Mrs); Company Secretary/Legal Adviser, Mrs Mary Tufano; General Manager (Audit), Mrs Dawa Gyaks; General Manager (Accounts), Mr Aminu Tasi’u,” a statement on May 23 by the Head, of Press and Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace, Odatayo Oluseyi had read.

A check on the agency website (https://ncaa.gov.ng/about/management-team/) also confirmed Abatan as one of its directors.

The NCAA which was established by decree 49 of 1999 is the regulatory body for aviation in Nigeria.

It became autonomous with the passing into law of the Civil Aviation Act 2006 by the National Assembly and assent of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Act not only empowers the Authority to regulate Aviation Safety without political interference, but also to carry out oversight functions of Airports, Airspace, Meteorological Services, etc. as well as economic regulations of the industry.

The agency is also expected to provide aviation safety and economic regulation in the most efficient, effective, quality and technology-driven manner to the satisfaction and benefit of all stakeholders, consistent with the highest international standards and the sustainable development of the industry and national economy.