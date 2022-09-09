BUSINESS
Airbus confirms cancellation of remaining Qatar A350 orders
Airbus has confirmed it had revoked all remaining A350 orders from Qatar Airways, raising the stakes in a safety and contractual dispute with the Gulf carrier.
“Airbus confirms that it has removed 19 Qatar Airways A350s from the backlog,” a spokesperson said.
Qatar Airways had no immediate comment.
The rare order cancellation, confirming a decision exclusively reported by Reuters in August read more , was revealed in monthly order data published on Thursday.
Airbus said it had booked orders for 843 jets between January and August, or a net total of 637 after cancellations including routine order reversals by customers and the aircraft withheld from Qatar by Airbus.
It delivered 382 jets over the same period, or a net total of 380 after deducting two A350 aircraft built for Aeroflot but impossible to deliver due to sanctions.
BUSINESS
European markets move higher after record ECB rate hike
European markets opened higher Friday, as investors reacted to a record rate hike by the European Central Bank and further comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.7% at 8:30 a.m. London time, with almost all sectors trading in the green. Basic resources were 3.3% higher, while banks were up 1.6%. Food and beverages were trading flat.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank announced a 75 basis point interest rate rise, taking its benchmark deposit rate to 0.75%. The bank also revised up its inflation expectations — to an average 8.1% in 2022 — and said it expects to hike rates further as “inflation remains far too high and is likely to stay above target for an extended period.”
Meanwhile, the Fed’s Powell said Thursday that the U.S. central bank will raise rates to tackle inflation “until the job is done.”
“History cautions strongly against prematurely loosening policy,” Powell said at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank based in Washington, D.C. “I can assure you that my colleagues and I are strongly committed to this project and we will keep at it until the job is done.”
Markets in Asia-Pacific were higher as investors digested the slew of central bank news, and U.S. stock futures were also in the green.
Meanwhile, world leaders offered tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, after Britain’s longest-serving monarch died Thursday at age 96.
BUSINESS
US long-term mortgage rates hit highest level since 2008
Average long-term United States mortgage rates jumped again this week, hitting the highest levels in almost 14 years and pushing even more would-be buyers out of the market.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate jumped to 5.89 percent from 5.66 percent last week. That’s the highest the long-term rate has been since November of 2008, just after the housing market collapse set off the Great Recession. One year ago, the rate stood at 2.88 percent.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, rose to 5.16 percent from 4.98 percent last week. That’s the first time the 15-year rate has been above 5 percent since 2009, as the real estate market went into a years-long slump. Last year at this time, the rate was 2.19 percent.
Rising interest rates — in part a result of the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive push to tamp down inflation — have cooled off a housing market that has been hot for years.
Many potential homebuyers are getting pushed out of the market as the higher rates have added hundreds of dollars to monthly mortgage payments. Sales of existing homes in the US have fallen for six straight months, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Mortgage rates don’t necessarily mirror the Fed’s rate increases, but tend to track the yield on the 10-year Treasury note. That’s influenced by a variety of factors, including investors’ expectations for future inflation and global demand for US Treasurys.
On Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the Fed is determined to lower inflation, now near a four-decade high of 8.5 percent, by raising its short-term rate, which is in a range of 2.25 percent to 2.75 percent, even if its efforts weaken the economy and the job market as a consequence.
Inflation and mortgage rates
The Fed has raised its benchmark short-term interest rate four times this year, and Fed Chair Powell has said that the central bank will likely need to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy “for some time” in order to tame the worst inflation in 40 years.
The last time the Federal Reserve faced inflation as high as it is now, in the early 1980s, it jacked up interest rates to double-digit levels — and in the process caused a deep recession and sharply higher unemployment. On Thursday, Powell suggested that this time, the Fed won’t have to go nearly as far.
“We think we can avoid the very high social costs that Paul Volcker and the Fed had to bring into play to get inflation back down,” Powell said in an interview at the Cato Institute, referring to the Fed chair in the early 1980s who sent short-term borrowing rates to roughly 19 percent to throttle punishingly high inflation.
BUSINESS
European Central Bank could unleash a jumbo rate hike as the economy slides toward recession
The European Central Bank is expected to frontload a series of rate hikes and sacrifice growth in the region due to the rising cost of living which is threatening to surge even higher.
ECB Executive Board Member Isabel Schnabel’s speech in Jackson Hole set the tone for the upcoming policy meeting this week. With inflation in the euro zone projected to rise to at least 10% in the coming months and the risk of consumer prices rocketing higher, a “jumbo” rate hike of 75 basis points on Thursday is certainly a possibility.
“As frontloaded hikes can have a bigger impact on inflation expectations than a more gradual approach, a 75bp move could make sense,” said ECB watcher and Berenberg’s Chief Economist Holger Schmieding in a research note.
“Although it is largely priced in, it could still exacerbate strains in the bond markets.”
The recent halt of gas deliveries to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline has not only pushed stocks lower and increased the risk of a recession in Europe, it’s also pushed Italian government 10-year yields to 4% — the highest level since mid-June before the ECB announced the creation of an anti-fragmentation tool. High yields for Italy — much higher than those in Germany — mean the government in Rome has to pay more to borrow, exacerbating concerns over its hefty debt pile.
Inflation in the euro zone hit 9.1% in August and with the continued pressure on energy prices it’s expected to reach double-digit levels in the coming months. At the same time the risk of a recession is looming large over the region’s economy as consumers feel the pain and scale back their consumption, and companies struggle with high energy prices.
While governments will partially ‘foot the bill’, there are limits to what extent the private sector can be shielded from this income shock,” said Dirk Schumacher with Natixis in a research note to clients.
“The drop in consumer confidence to a record low over the last months, indicates that households are aware of these limits with respect to government support. There is also increasing evidence that companies in energy intensive sectors are reducing production.”
Quantitative tightening
Because of the inflation outlook, the ECB is expected to sacrifice growth in order to keep inflation expectations anchored, as this is the bank’s core mandate.
“A key take away from recent comments by ECB officials is that the hiking cycle will be less sensitive to recession than we thought,” said Deutsche Bank’s Chief Economist Mark Wall in a research note.
“We raised our terminal rate forecast by 50bp to 2.5%,” he added. The ECB’s benchmark rate is currently at zero.
The Frankfurt institution believes its “neutral” rate — an optimal level for a steady economy — to be between 1% and 2% and with inflation risk rising the ECB’s Governing Council might need to consider raising rates above that level into tightening territory.
That, of course, also raises the question about quantitative tightening — which is the technical description for shrinking the central bank’s balance sheet. Selling assets has not yet been discussed by the ECB.
“Given the threat to the ECB’s credibility, we also wonder why quantitative tightening is not discussed,” Anatoli Annenkov of Societe Generale, said in a research note. “Not using QT should imply higher rates.”
