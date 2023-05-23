Air strikes reportedly eliminate scores of ISWAP terrorists in Yobe

Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Airstrikes carried out by the Nigerian Air Force, (NAF), fighter jets have reportedly killed an unconfirmed number of ISWAP terrorists in Turo and Ambia villages, Gujba local government area of Yobe State.

The terrorists were said to have been eliminated on Monday afternoon after the fighter jet bombed the ISWAP position in an intelligence-led operation.

Impeccable sources from the intelligence community also told Zagazola Makama, Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad region that, the airstrikes were carried out, following surveillance missions showing eight gun trucks conveying ISWAP fighters.

The sources said many of them were killed in the process.

The Headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai has not yet released a statement on the operation.

 

