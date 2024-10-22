Air Peace raises Lagos- Abuja ticket to N200,000

From November 1, 2024, a one-way flight ticket from Lagos to Abuja on Air Peace is to hit N200,000.

The increase is the highest among the domestic airlines.

While Air Peace has N200,000 and above on its website for a one-way trip between Lagos and Abuja, Aero is charging N94,000 to over N109,000; Arik Air has between N104,405 to N139,292; and Ibom Air ranges between N124,000 to over N133,000.

The high airfares have left many passengers stranded at airports in recent times, as they could not secure flights to their destinations.

The busiest routes, Lagos-Abuja and Abuja-Lagos, are more impacted as many passengers find it tough to secure seats.

