Air Peace on standby to airlift Nigerian students fleeing Sudan

Chairperson of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has announced that Air Peace will airlift Nigerian students stranded in Sudan to Nigeria.

The aircraft according to her has landed in Egypt for this purpose.

Dabiri-Erewa, who made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday evening, said the aircraft would take students who had been given clearance to move into the north African country.

“Sudan update: Nig Embassy in Egypt has moved all evacuees from the Sudan side to the Egypt side of the Arqeel border, with priority given to the females,” the NIDCOM chair tweeted.

“They are now being prepared for their departure to Abuja through Aswan Airport.@flyairpeace has just landed. Big gratitude to the Nigerian Embassy in Egypt for their tireless efforts.”

They are now being prepared for their departure to Abuja through Aswan Airport.⁦@flyairpeace⁩ has just landed pic.twitter.com/aZMe9OJnlP — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) May 2, 2023

Allen Onyema, the chairman of Air Peace, had offered to use the airline to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan for free.

The aviation mogul had said if Nigerians in the North-east African region could be moved to a neighbouring country, the airline would fly there and evacuate them, as Sudan’s airspace is closed for civil aviation flights.

As part of joint rescue efforts, the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) evacuation team left for Aswan Airport in Egypt on April 29 to also airlift the stranded Nigerians.