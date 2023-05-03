Wednesday, May 3, 2023
HomeNEWSAir Peace on standby to airlift Nigerian students fleeing Sudan
NEWS

Air Peace on standby to airlift Nigerian students fleeing Sudan

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Air Peace Offers To Freely Evacuate Nigerians From Sudan
Air Peace

Chairperson of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has announced that Air Peace will airlift Nigerian students stranded in Sudan to Nigeria.

The aircraft according to her has landed in Egypt for this purpose.

 

Dabiri-Erewa, who made the announcement in a tweet on Tuesday evening, said the aircraft would take students who had been given clearance to move into the north African country.

“Sudan update: Nig Embassy in Egypt has moved all evacuees from the Sudan side to the Egypt side of the Arqeel border, with priority given to the females,” the NIDCOM chair tweeted.

“They are now being prepared for their departure to Abuja through Aswan Airport.@flyairpeace has just landed. Big gratitude to the Nigerian Embassy in Egypt for their tireless efforts.”

Allen Onyema, the chairman of Air Peace, had offered to use the airline to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan for free.

The aviation mogul had said if Nigerians in the North-east African region could be moved to a neighbouring country, the airline would fly there and evacuate them, as Sudan’s airspace is closed for civil aviation flights.

As part of joint rescue efforts, the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) evacuation team left for Aswan Airport in Egypt on April 29 to also airlift the stranded Nigerians.

Previous article
Kim Kardashian sizzles in lace-up gown as she officiates at pal’s wedding
Next article
FG dismisses claims of ethnic bias in evacuating Nigerians from Sudan
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network