Air Peace offers to evacuate stranded Nigerians in Sudan for free

Air Peace has expressed its readiness to evacuate Nigerians who are stranded and willing to leave crisis-ridden Sudan, albeit free of charge.

Speaking with aviation journalists on Sunday night in Lagos, the Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, lamented that Nigerian students and others stranded in the war-racked nation had urgent “needs our help.”

Air Peace’s only condition

Onyema, however, gave a caveat that it would only evacuate the stranded Nigerians if they could be moved to a neighbouring country to enable the airline fly there and evacuate them, saying that Sudan’s airspace is closed from civil aviation flights at the moment.

Not the first time Air Peace is doing this

Air Peace had in 2019, deployed flights to evacuate Nigerians from South Africa amid raging xenophobic attacks in the country which threatened many Nigerians.

Onyema explained that he was compelled to help because Nigeria could not afford to lose her citizens in that country, adding that this would be his commitment to making sure that the stranded Nigerians in the war-torn country were safe.

He stressed that everything must not be left to the government alone, especially as the situation calls for urgency and immediate action. He said: