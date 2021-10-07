NEWS
Air Peace Chairman denies being behind the deployment of soldiers in Anambra
The Chairman/CEO of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema, has denied the allegation that he collaborated with the Anambra State Government to deploy soldiers to Ihiala Local Government Area.
Onyema, who said he was totally ignorant of any deployment of military personnel anywhere in the state, noted that he was shocked that mischief-makers could level such an allegation against him from the figment of their imagination.
He also expressed shock at the rate some people unleash propaganda and vendetta to get at his person, saying he has always stood for peace and has significantly contributed to the development of his community and also empowered youths by creating jobs for thousands of Nigerians.
He said: “My attention has been drawn to a recorded voice trending in the social media in which I was mentioned as having collaborated with the Anambra State Government in the deployment of military personnel to Mbosi junction on the Onitsha-Owerri express road that resulted in the killing of two youths from the area.
“I find this accusation one too many and very unfortunate.
“I didn’t know that there were even soldiers stationed anywhere in the whole of local government area not to talk of bringing them to that particular spot.
“There is no truth whatsoever in this assertion.
“It remains what it is: naked mischief aimed at smearing my name and bringing me in direct confrontation with my people who actually know better,” Onyema said.
Onyema stressed that he does not even believe in the use of force to settle the issues at hand, but believes in dialogue and nonviolence, which are a more potent way to ensure the reign of peace in any society.
“So how could I have brought in soldiers? Who am I? I do not exercise executive political powers at any level of government and therefore cannot deploy soldiers or any security personnel for any reason.
“I am also not the Chief of Army Staff or even the commander of the smallest military formation in Nigeria.
“From where do I have powers to move soldiers around the country for military duties?
“I have not ever suggested the use of force or army to solve problems that dialogue and peaceful engagement can solve and I will never do that,” Onyema added.
Female teacher owed salaries by Kogi government commits suicide over failure to feed her children
A woman identified as Yusuf Bosede Khadija has reportedly committed suicide at Okuhapa in Obangede, in the Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State over her inability to cater for her children.
Khadija, who was a secondary school teacher, reportedly took her life after getting depressed about her financial situation and lack of money caused by the failure of the state government to pay her salaries.
She allegedly committed suicide by jumping inside a well.
A Facebook user identified as Citizen Nagaziman disclosed this on his page on October 5, 2021.
The date coincided with this year’s World Teachers’ Day celebrated globally to honour teachers.
The post read, “Your Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello, in this well is one of your ‘Dearest Teachers’ you are celebrating today. She committed suicide (a) few days ago, due to hunger and depression from lack of funds to feed and take care of her children.
“She is Mrs Yusuf Bosede Khadija, from Okuhapa Obangede Okehi local govt area of Kogi State.
“So many teachers and local government workers that don’t have children to take care of them are dying on a daily basis, most of the news reports don’t make it to the media because some people are so good at hiding the truth from the public.
“Sir, I don’t have any personal issue with your person, I only wish that workers’ welfare should be paramount instead of wasting resources on things that don’t matter.
“So many people come to you with lies just to get favour, double-check information, and do the right thing sir. The money they are making you to waste on presidential ambition is enough to take care of teachers and local government workers.
“Sir, we don’t rule forever and we don’t live forever. May Almighty Allah give you the wisdom to do the right thing.
GYB, you are not doing well.”
Parents can acquire SIM cards on behalf of children below 18 – NCC
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said parents and guardians of Nigerians under 18 years old can acquire Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards in their names on behalf of their children and wards.
The NCC Director of Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, in a statement on Thursday, added that such parents would then assume whatever responsibilities or liabilities that arise from the usage of such SIMs acquired for their children or wards.
This measure, he said, is expected to strengthen national security.
According to Adinde, the age of 18 years for SIM acquisition proposed in the Reviewed/Draft Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations is contingent on the constitutional provision, which makes 18 years the age of consent in Nigeria.
He explained that SIM acquisition is a contract between service providers and their subscribers, which requires the subscriber to have proper legal status, be of matured mind and be rational enough to bear certain responsibilities, obligations and liabilities imposed by a contract.
“While the Commission is progressively pursuing digital inclusion for all, the draft proposal is intended to guarantee increased monitoring of children and shield the minors from undue liabilities in line with NCC’s Child Online Protection drive,” the Commission said.
The NCC had set the minimum age of Nigerians eligible to acquire SIM cards at 18 in its draft regulation.
The Public Inquiry on the Reviewed/Draft Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations took place on October 6, 2021.
Adinde said the public inquiry was held for all relevant stakeholders to provide input on the draft regulatory instrument in accordance with sections 70 and 71 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003 and the Commission’s consultative engagement process.
He, however, said the consultative engagement process was still ongoing, as it is reviewing all input from relevant stakeholders and will consider and deliberate on all comments before issuing a final regulatory instrument.
Five things to expect inside Nigeria’s N16.3trillion 2022 budget
The proposed FGN budget of N16.39trillion for the 2022 fiscal year tagged the “Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability” was presented to the National Assembly on Thursday, October 7, 2021.
The realization of the budget is expected to accelerate the pace of our economic recovery, promote economic diversification, enhance competitiveness and ensure social inclusion.
Here are five parameters & fiscal assumptions underpinning the 2022 appropriation
1.The 2022 Budget will be the last full year budget to be implemented by the President Muhammadu administration.
2. Benchmark oil price of 57 US Dollars per barrel.
3. Daily oil production estimate of 1.88 million barrels (inclusive of Condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day);
4. Exchange rate of four 410.15 per US Dollar
5. A total expenditure of sixteen point three-nine (16.39) trillion Naira is proposed for the Federal Government in 2022.
