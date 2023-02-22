AIG , four Commissioners of Police deployed for election duty in Rivers State

Ahead of the general election, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of zone 13, Awka, Anambra State, Abutu Yaro, has been drafted to Rivers State.

Also, deployed to the state for election duties are four Commissioners of Police who are to be supervised by Yaro.

The incumbent Rivers State CP, Okon Effiong, was redeployed to Enugu State.

The spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Iringe-Koko said while Effiong is away, one of his colleagues redeployed to Rivers, CP Aderemi Adeoye, would be coordinating the state.

The statement was titled ‘AIG Abutu Yaro, four Commissioners of Police deployed for election duty in Rivers State.”

It read, “The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 13 (Awka), Anambra State, AIG Abutu Yaro, fdc, will supervise four (4) Commissioners of Police deployed to Rivers State for the 2023 General Elections.

“The CP’s are Yomi Olanrewaju, Samuel Musa, Akande Sikiru and CP Aderemi Adeoye,who will be coordinating the State (Rivers) Police Headquarters.

Meanwhile, the IG on Tuesday directed the deployment of Commissioners of Police and Deputy Commissioners of Police to different senatorial districts and police commands across the nation to maintain security ahead of Saturday’s presidential poll.

Baba directed the officers to resume at their duty posts latest Tuesday, February 21, saying “officers must exhibit highest sense of professionalism and neutrality in all their conduct before, during and after the exercise. This supercedes all earlier signals relayed.”

The police wireless message containing the directive was signed and stamped by the Force Secretary and the IG Department of ICT, Force Communications Section.

The circular, dated February 19, 2023, showed that the CP Lagos Command, Frank Mba was posted to supervise the exercise in Ogun Central Senatorial District, while the CP Ogun Command, Idowu Owohunwa was to supervise election security in Lagos West Senatorial District.

Some other CPs and DCPs were also redeployed for the exercise.