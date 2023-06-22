A’Ibom Assembly moves to recognize Hilda Baci

Members of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly have agreed to officially congratulate and recognise the latest Cooking Marathon Guinness World Record Holder Ms. Hilda Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci.

This followed a motion sponsored and presented by the member representing Nsit Ubium State Constituency, Mr Otobong Bob during Thursday plenary.

The State Legislators in their deliberation on the motion admitted that Hilda Bassey’s great feat in the cooking competition has placed Akwa Ibom State in a good light.

The motion presented by Bob on the floor of the House reads in part, “Also recall that this epoch-making event gathered momentum globally and throughout the Federation, as various Nigerian citizens, celebrities and dignitaries thronged in to support our very own daughter.

“Fom available records, the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has a custom of officially giving credence and commendations to true ambassadors of our state who achieve successes in various feats globally.

“These include Ms. Ime Ime Umanah who was the first black African President of the Prestigious Harvard Law Review and Master Stephen Udotong, a Nigerian Whizz-kid in the United States of America while built the first Nuclear Fusor in 2017 among others”,

Among the Lawnmakers who spoke in support of the motion were Asuquo Nana Udo (Ikono), Effiong Johnson (Mbo), Jerry Otu (Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara) and Mrs Itoro Etim (Uruan)

The Speaker, hon. Udeme Otong directed the Clerk of the House, Mrs. Nsikak-Abasi Orok, to issue an official congratulatory message and forward same to Ms. Hilda Bassey on behalf of the House.