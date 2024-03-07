Despite the simulation’s prediction, Paul remains confident that he will ‘sleep’ Tyson. However, if the simulation is correct, it looks like the influencer may be in for an early night.

“The biggest fight of the 21st century, in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world…that’s the MVP way,” Paul said when announcing the agreement. “Whether you’re tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you’re team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you’re a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you’re not going to want to miss this event.”

“I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20th. My sights are set on becoming a world champion.”