Ahmed Musa undergoes surgery

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has revealed he had surgery on his arm.

Musa made this known in a post on his Instagram page.

He thanked God for the successful surgery on his left arm and added that it was a minor surgery.

”I just want to express my heartfelt appreciation to Allah for a successful surgery on my left arm.

”As we all know, no surgery is too minor, so I’m grateful for the competent doctors assigned to me for a job well done.

”Also to you all, for your messages, prayers and words of encouragement. I hope to be back on the field soon stronger and absolutely better.” he wrote.