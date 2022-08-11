SPORTS
Aguero warns Guardiola against selling Man City star
Former Argentina striker, Sergio Aguero, has warned Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City against selling Bernardo Silva this summer.
Aguero said Silva is a great player, adding that he would be surprised if City under Guardiola let the Portugal international leave the Etihad this summer.
Silva has been linked with a move to LaLiga giants, Barcelona, this summer.
“Bernardo is a great player. He carries the ball, he sacrifices, has quality to assist and score goals, and he can play in different positions,” Aguero told Stake.
“It would surprise me if City let him go. He’s a player who contributes a lot every season, but everything is possible.
“If he finally arrives at Barca, then he’ll be someone who can be key to the possession game that Xavi likes.”
SPORTS
Rashford takes decision on joining PSG
Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford has decided to rule out any possibility of leaving the club to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.
PSG are strongly interested in signing Rashford from Man United this summer.
The French Ligue 1 champions have held talks with Rashford’s representatives and want to bring the England international to the Parc des Princes.
But according to Daily Mail, Rashford has now responded to their approach by saying that he is happy at Man United and that his priority is to stay at Old Trafford this summer.
The report added that Man United are relaxed over the situation – despite the fact that Rashford’s contract is set to end on June 30, 2023.
Rashford has scored 93 goals in 304 games for Man United.
The 24-year-old has helped Man United win the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League since he made his debut back in 2015, having progressed through the club’s youth ranks.
SPORTS
Transfer: De Jong receives new offer as Chelsea confirm deal for 28-year-old defender
Barcelona have tabled a new offer to midfielder Frenkie de Jong in a last-ditch attempt to maintain his services at the club this summer.
De Jong has been at the core of the summer transfer window’s longest saga, and now Chelsea have joined Premier League rivals Manchester United in the frame for the player’s signature.
Barcelona have insisted they don’t want to sell the Dutch star but will have to unless he accepts their new terms.
According to Sky Sports, those terms include a substantial pay cut and accepting a £6 million settlement for his deferred wages – thought to be worth £14m-£17m.
Meanwhile, Chelsea on Thursday confirmed that 28-year-old defender, Millie Bright, has signed a new contract with the club’s women’s team that will see him remain with the club for three more years.
Chelsea disclosed this in a statement via its website.
The statement read in part, “Following the summer of a lifetime bringing home the European Championship trophy for England, the Blues vice-captain has penned a new contract to extend her stay at the club for a further three years and continue her reign as Chelsea Women’s longest serving player.”
SPORTS
Ballon d’Or 2022: Benzema boosts chance with Super Cup win
Real Madrid captain, Karim Benzema boosted his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or this year, thanks to their 2-0 win over Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night.
This ensured the 34-year-old lifted another piece of European silverware to their collection.
Just in May, Los Blancos clinched the Champions League title, beating Liverpool 1-0 in Paris, France.
Before that game, Madrid had been confirmed LaLiga champions, finishing 13 points ahead of Barcelona.
Benzema has scored 35 times in 37 games as Carlo Ancelotti’s men have won four trophies already in 2022.
This makes him a firm favourite for the Ballon d’Or prize that would be handed out later in the year.
The Blancos now start their LaLiga title defence against Almeria this weekend and will eye another Champions League crown, having little reason to doubt that they can run it all back again.
Trending
-
POLITICS2 days ago
VP Slot: Alleged plot to suspend Adamawa senator, Ishaku Abbo from APC thickens
-
NEWS1 day ago
Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Pope not against my appointment as DG of Tinubu’s campaign – Lalong
-
NEWS2 days ago
Some people mocked me when I lost my son – Adeboye
-
POLITICS2 days ago
Call your supporters to order, Tinubu tells Obi
-
NEWS2 days ago
Vice-chancellors beg FG to resolve issues with ASUU
-
NEWS1 day ago
DHQ clarifies identities of arrested Owo church attack suspects
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Chelsea to submit third offer for Fofana
-
NEWS2 days ago
Islamic Police, Hisbah officials shave hair of secondary school pupils in Kano for being ‘unIslamic’