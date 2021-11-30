BUSINESS
Agrawal appointed Twitter CEO, Dorsey resigns
Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s former chief technology officer has been announced as the new chief executive officer (CEO) and a member of the board of the company.
This followed an announcement yesterday by Jack Dorsey, 45, who co-founded the company in 2006, that he was stepping down from his role as CEO.
Dorsey’s announcement prompted wild swings in the social media platform’s share price.
Posting on the social media platform, Sky News quoted him to have written, “finally time for me to leave”, explaining in a statement from Twitter itself that it was, “because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders”.
Agrawal, said he was “honoured and humbled” by the appointment.
“Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support,” the new CEO Twitted.
Shares in the social media platform rose nine per cent on market opening on Monday morning following a report by CNBC that Dorsey was to leave his role.
Trading was halted on the New York Stock Exchange after the spike, but shares resumed trading with a gain of more than 4.5 per cent ahead of where they started the day.
However the gains later fell away and the stock closed two per cent below its opening price.
Dorsey will remain the chief executive of financial payments company, Square, which has a market capitalisation of over $98 billion (£73 billion) compared to Twitter’s $38 billion (£28 billion).
Dorsey faced ousting last year when Twitter stakeholder Paul Singer, the found of Elliott Management, publicly questioned his ability to run both companies at the same time.
The investment firm eventually reached a deal with Twitter’s management.
“It is no surprise to see Jack Dorsey stepping down as chief executive of Twitter. There has been disquiet for some time among shareholders at Dorsey serving in that role and also at Square, the fintech payments company he co-founded, with Paul Singer – the head of the influential activist investor Elliott Management – having called in the recent past for him to step down at Twitter,” the report stated.
Dorsey made peace with Singer on that occasion by giving Elliott and its ally, the private equity firm Silver lake, seats on the Twitter board.
But ultimately the arrangement was unsustainable and given the comparative size of the two businesses, with Square valued at $97 billion and Twitter at just $37 billion, it was obvious which one he would opt for if made to choose between the two.
Moreover, Square is becoming an infinitely more demanding business to manage, with Dorsey recently announcing plans for the company to look into running an open-source Bitcoin mining system.
Something had to give and just about the only significant obstacle to Mr Dorsey stepping down at Twitter was the need to find his successor.
It seems that hurdle has now been cleared.
Following the announcement, executives at Elliott said in a statement on the appointment of Agrawal and new chairman Bret Taylor that they were “confident that they are the right leaders for Twitter at this pivotal moment for the company”.
Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ”Such has been the consternation surrounding Jack Dorsey’s ‘part-time’ role as CEO of Twitter, that it’s little surprise investors initially reacted positively to speculation that he was leaving the platform.
“But the initial euphoria fizzled out, as the new pick for the driving seat, Parag Agrawal, the current chief technology officer, appeared to underwhelm investors.
“The realisation of the mountain to scale and some disappointment that a Twitter outsider hasn’t been brought in to offer fresh ideas, is likely to be behind the loss of initial gains.”
Agrawal is an engineer who worked his way up over the past decade to become the company’s technology chief.
Agrawal had been Jack Dorsey’s closest partner in thinking about the future of the Twitter platform and decentralising social media, a former company executive told CNBC.
“He’s been my choice for some time given how deeply he understands the company and its needs,” Dorsey wrote, in a letter to employees.
Dorsey has 5.9 million Twitter followers. Agrawal had roughly 24,000 earlier in the day, though that number soared past 100,000 by late morning Pacific time.
Agrawal will be running a company with over 5,500 people, up from fewer than 1,000 when he arrived.
Early in his tenure at the company, Agrawal began standing out as part of the advertising unit. He integrated machine learnings models into the ads and timeline products, moves that proved highly valuable in Twitter’s growth, said Gopal Rajpurohit, who worked on Twitter ads as a software engineer from 2012 until 2018.
MTN, Airtel, one other ready for 3.5GHz spectrum auction in December
Three telecoms operators, MTN, Airtel, and another company whose identity was not disclosed but simply described as a strategic company by those in the know, have indicated their interest to bid for the 3.5GHz spectrum auction on December 13, in preparation for 5G network rollout by next year.
The operators were able to beat the deadline for the Expression of Interest (EoI) to bid for the country’s 3.5GHz spectrum licence, which closed 5pm yesterday.
According to the conditions for EoI set by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), each interested operator was to pick up the form, fill it and submit on or before 5pm yesterday, accompanied with a non-refundable 10 per cent initial deposit of the reserve bid price, which NCC had fixed at $197.4 million (N75 billion).
There were initial fears that operators might back out of the auction process because of the perceived high reserve bid price of N75 billion. The development was revealed yesterday in Lagos, at a master-class organised by TetConsult for policy makers, regulators, operators and financial institutions, in preparation for a successful auction of the 3.5 GHz spectrum licence.
It was gathered that the second and third operators paid yesterday.
It was gathered that the third operator actually indicated interest with payment of N7.5 billion initial deposit, as at yesterday.
According to the source, MTN had earlier indicated interest and paid the initial 10 per cent deposit, while Airtel and the other new operator paid just before the close of the EoI.
Explaining the need for the master-class on 3.5GHz spectrum auction, CEO of TetConsult, and former Secretary General of Commonwealth Telecommunications Organisation (CTO), Mr. Shola Taylor, who was one of the resource persons at the master-class, said it was designed to introduce the different types of spectrum auctions, and to examine the fundamentals of the auction type that the NCC was adopting for the 3.5GHz.
According to Taylor, “Auctions have become one of the most transparent ways of selling spectrum, because it allows the government, the regulator, and the operators to have level playing field where things are clear in terms of what kind of spectrum is put out for sale, the licensing conditions, and the value of the spectrum licence.”
The five days forum, which commenced yesterday in Lagos, was to look at the reserve auction price and benchmark it with spectrum auctions carried out in other parts of the world. It was also to look at possible bidding strategies for operators, and how the regulator, the operator and the federal government could have a successful auction of the 3.5GHz spectrum that will turn out to be unbiased and free from any kind of litigations.
On the part of the financial institutions, the forum also looked at what strategies the banks could deploy when operators asked for loans to finance the 3.5GHz spectrum rollout.
Taylor warned that government should not use the occasion of the 3.5GHz spectrum sale to make so much money to the detriment of the operators.
One of the resource persons, an expert on spectrum management and a former Director of Spectrum Management at NCC, Stephen Bello, took the participants on spectrum pricing, the value of spectrum, auction and auction designs, the fundamentals of the theory and practice of spectrum auctions, as well as key considerations in setting auction price.
Ahead of preparations for 5G rollout in Nigeria in 2022, the NCC released the draft Information Memorandum (IM) for 3.5GHz spectrum auction last month that will facilitate 5G rollout across the country.
Nigeria Air to provide 70,000 jobs after take-off next April, says Aviation Minister
Nigeria’s national airliner, Nigeria Air, is expected to generate 70,000 jobs for Nigerians when it becomes operational, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika said yesterday.
The minister spoke with State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
According to Sirika, the national carrier will be run by a company in which the Nigerian government will hold a 5 per cent stake, Nigerian entrepreneurs holding 46 per cent, while the remaining 49 per cent will be reserved for yet to be assigned strategic equity partners, including foreign investors.
Sirika recalled that over 400,000 Nigerians participated in choosing the name, which was launched in 2018.
The Federal Government in London at the Farborough Air Show; a gathering for global players in the aviation industry, unveiled the name and logo of ‘Nigeria Air’.
The new carrier, according to Sirika, was expected to fly into 81 routes on domestic, regional and intercontinental routes.
Since then, the project has been paved with turbulence.
Torrents of commentaries have enveloped the global arena over the government decision to float a national carrier after it liquidated the Nigeria Airways Limited in 2004.
The new airline, many industry players have cautioned, must learn from the pitfalls of the former one, which, they said, lacked the right to remain in business.
The defunct Nigeria Airways Limited was operated as a social service.
“The structure of the proposed airline; government will be owning not more than 5 per cent. So, 5 per cent is the maximum equity that government will take, and then 46 per cent will be owned by Nigerian entrepreneurs. So, if you add that, it’s 51 per cent. So, it’s 51 per cent majority shareholding by Nigerians and then 49 per cent will be held by strategic equity partner or partners that will be sourced during the procurement phase, which is the next phase.
“This airline, if started, and within the first few years will generate about 70,000 jobs. These 70,000 jobs are higher than the total number of civil servants that we have in the country. Its importance had been well discussed so, I’ll not go back to it. You had discussed it separately also on various fora as to the need for it.
He added: “But, one important item is the AU agenda 2063, which speaks to integration of Africa, which speaks to the cause and trade within Africa that is intra-Africa and to which also another flagship project of AU agenda 2063 called the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).
“Now, the only way, the quickest way that you can integrate Africa is by air because if you want to interconnect all the 54 nations of Africa, via rail or road, or waterways, which is even impossible, the quantum of money that you need to do all of these, the time it will take to develop this infrastructure, as well as the maintenance cost, is almost prohibitive.
“It’s doable, it’s time-taking, but with aviation, within a year, once the right policy is in place, like SAATM, you can connect Africa and then of course, the needed integration will happen. Part of AU agenda 2063 So, these are the two memoranda that were submitted, and gladly they were passed by Council.
“The name is Nigerian Air which of course, if you remember back in time, this was subject to national debate and 400,000 people participated, choose the name, the colour, the logo, everything and it was produced that time. It was launched also in Farnborough as far back as 2018.
“So, the business case is a public document. It will be on our website, you can download it and we can give you copies. This airline will pick up and start, by God’s grace, on or before April 2022,” he said.
The FEC approved a total of N7,840,487,969 for projects in the Transportation and Aviation ministries.
Sirika told correspondents that Council approved a memorandum for the award of contract provision of Automated Civil Aviation Regulatory Equipment, including software support and training, for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
He said: “The first one is approval for the award of contract for the provision of Automated Civil Aviation Regulatory Equipment, including software support and training, which will be located in Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.
“In summary, this is a software that will allow all of the activities of civil aviation regulation to be done electronically on one platform, including payments, including follow ups on personnel licensing, the medicals, the economic regulation of airlines, safety regulation of airlines and all other businesses within the envelope of civil aviation will be monitored by this single software.
“It is called ‘the truth machine’ in quotation in Europe, because all of the truth of regulation of civilization will appear on this platform, it’s an extremely important software that the world has now come to terms with.
“The contract was given to Messrs. Arif Investment Nigeria Limited, who are representatives of Empik GmbH. This Empik are the creators of this software, one of its kind in the world, at the sum of N1,492,520,325, which will be including 7.5% VAT and completion period of six months,” the Minister said.
Also, the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, said his ministry secured an approval for the provision of training logistics for personnel that under the Deep Blue Project.
The minister, who said Council was updated on the improved state of security on the nation’s waterways, disclosed that the amount approved for the contract was a sum of N6.348 billion.
“Memo to the cabinet for approval for the award of contract for the provision of training logistics, operational equipment and maintenance support for government… equipment and personnel, under the Integrated National Surveillance and Waterways Protection Solution Infrastructure in Nigeria, and you know that this is also what we call the Deep Blue Project, that’s the project that the President launched some months ago, around May or June.
“The contract was awarded at N6,347,967,644.21, inclusive of 7.5% VAT for a period of two years. It’s also important to say that the cabinet was briefed that there’s huge improvement in the security on our waterways now and we hope that it will continue as we progress”, he said.
States to get N18.2bn each in fresh budget support facility
All of the 36 states in the country are expected to get N18.2 billion each from the fresh N656 billion bridge financing facility that has been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The fund is expected to help the state governments meet financial obligations, especially the previous budget support facility due for repayment.
This was disclosed yesterday at the National Executive Council’s (NEC) 121st meeting (10th in 2021), which was held virtually and was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with state governors, Federal Ministers, the Central Bank Governor, and other senior government officials in attendance.
Accordinf to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, informed the Council that the bridge facility was being processed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The fund would be disbursed in six tranches over a period of six months to the states.
Each of the 36 states would have a total loan amount of N18.225 billion; with a 30-year tenor, and a 2-year moratorium at an interest rate of nine per cent.
“The facility is to help the States afford the repayment of previous bailout facilities guaranteed for them by the federal government,” it added.
The council had July 15th, 2021, received updates on the budget support facility to states. At that meeting, the Finance Minister had informed the council that the deductions from state governments would commence soon as repayment for the previous bailout from the CBN. Subsequently, the states sought further support leading to the idea of bridge financing.
Ahmed had on Monday disclosed that the president had approved the facility, saying it was meant to cushion the effects of their resumption in the repayment of the three federal government bailout facilities namely the Salary Bailout, Excess Crude facility and Budget Support facility.
“Government will also continue to provide other financing options to states in the form of concessionary loan facilities to support the development of vital sectors of the economy such as health, agriculture and SMEs aimed to complement the states in fighting the pandemic, creating the needed job for the people and alleviating poverty.
“The combined effect of these policies would assist in addressing the current security and other socio-economic challenges confronting the nation,” she had explained.
Also at yesterday’s meeting, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning gave the Council an update on the Excess Crude Account which according to her stood at $60, 860,309.33 as of November 15th November; while the Stabilisation Account was N27,103,662,581.25 as of same date.
Similarly, Ahmed revealed that the balance of the Development of Natural Resources Account also stood at N60, 884,460,981.23 as of November 15th.
Furthermore, the statement also revealed that during the NEC meeting, the Executive Director/CEO of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, informed the Council on the Status of the country’s COVID-19 Vaccine roll-out.
Shuaib noted that Nigeria had received over 100 million doses of COVID–19 vaccines (from COVAX, African Union, other countries) which he said was sufficient to ramp up vaccination for about 50 per cent of the targeted population.
The total eligible population of Nigerians for the vaccine was over 111 million, he added.
“Given the availability of vaccines, we have started rolling out a plan to vaccinate 50 per cent of Nigerians, 18 years and above by January 31st, 2022,” the NPHCDA DG said, adding that there would be a scaling up of over 3,000 health facilities nationwide.
In his presentation to the Council on states’ performance report on COVID-19, the Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa said Nigerians must continue to maintain and sustain the COVID-19 response, especially as it enters the holiday period where there will be anticipated travels within and outside the country, as well as mass events to herald the holiday season.
Adetifa said the country should “maintain visibility of the outbreak by testing, continuing to encourage adherence to public health and social measures, encourage vaccination and address vaccine hesitancy.”
The DG, NCDC added that the Delta variant of the COVID-19 was still the dominant strain of concern in the country.
According to Adetifa, the number of COVID-19 cases presently was 213,321; No of Cases tested – 3,440,172; Active Cases -4,142; Discharged Cases – 206,206 and number of deaths was put at 2,173
The council was informed on the global situation of Covid-19 with over 251 million cases and over five million deaths recorded.
In Nigeria, the NCDC boss revealed an increase in case fatality ratio (CFR) from 1.4 per cent in week 44 to 14.3 per cent in week 45. He said Lagos’ contribution to caseload declined to 10 per cent, while Plateau’s proportionate contribution increased.
“Over the last four weeks, weekly cases have been declining in 11 states, increasing across two states. Monthly detection of variants of concern in Nigeria: Delta strain is still dominant,” he explained.
In terms of the current Cholera situation in the country, the NCDC boss put the suspected number of cases at 100,157 recorded in 32 states and the FCT, while the number of deaths was put at 3,449
“Multi-sectoral emergency operation centres activated at level 2 continues to coordinate the national response. Six states reported 78 suspected cases in week 44 – Borno (32) and Kebbi (20) accounts for 67 per cent of 78 suspected cases. Rapid response teams to be deployed to Adamawa, Borno, Cross-River, Ogun, and Zamfara State,” he added.
Council stressed the need to encourage testing and vaccination and that citizens should adhere to public health and social safety measures, while on cholera, the council called for more investment in sanitation and water hygiene.
“Between now and the 1st quarter of 2022, Nigeria needs to reach 50 per cent of the targeted population by January 2022, in order to ramp up its vaccination. The scaling up of over 3,000 health facilities nationwide. About five per cent of Nigerians have received the first dose while three per cent have received the first and second doses
“The agency is rolling out mass vaccination campaigns in densely populated areas like banks, markets and shopping malls and hard-to-reach population. Lagos has a target of vaccinating four million, while Ogun has a target of two million before Christmas,” the statement added.
It also revealed that the NPHCDA would soon rollout a means to validate all vaccination cards, as it was gathered that some persons were getting the cards without vaccination.
The statement also revealed that Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State briefed the council about how states could benefit from the work of National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).
NEC therefore recommended that NASENI should focus on providing reversed engineering on certain key components of machinery useful to Nigeria; its operation should be guided by its mandates to avoid duplication of efforts; that Nigeria needs to see inventions on specific issues as such, regular updates are needed in order to keep track of NASENI’S operations; that NASENI should have a limited mandate as such, its mandate is undergoing review and the Vice President asked the committee to come up with a framework for NASENI’s operations, monitoring, and quarterly updates to NEC.
