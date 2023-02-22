Agony at Anfield: More Merseyside maulings

Liverpool’s defeat at the hands of Real Madrid isn’t the first time they’ve been humiliated at home.

Liverpool 0-6 Sunderland, 1930

Bobby Gurney opened the scoring in the first minute and Division One strugglers Sunderland never looked back. Former miner Gurney went on to score four and was upset not to make it five after putting a close-range finish over the crossbar. This remains Liverpool’s heaviest home defeat.

Liverpool 3-6 Arsenal, 2007

Seventy-seven years later, Gunners striker Julio Baptista repeated Gurney’s feat with two goals in each half of this League Cup quarter-final. The hosts were 4-1 down at the break and only late consolations from Steven Gerrard and Sami Hyypia prevented an even more embarrassing loss.

Liverpool 2-2 Northampton (N’hampton win 4-2 on pens), 2010

Even taking into account how bad Roy Hodgson’s short Reds reign was, this was one of Liverpool’s darkest days. A team 17th in League Two, Northampton outplayed the hosts in this League Cup tie.

Liverpool 0-3 Real Madrid, 2014

Two goals for Karim Benzema and Carlo Ancelotti in the away dug-out? You’d think they would have known what to expect on Tuesday.