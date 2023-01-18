Aggrieved residents burn police station over Catholic priest’s death

Aggrieved women and youths in Kafin-Koro, Paikoro Local Government Area of Katsina State yesterday morning set the Kafin-koro Police Divisional Office ablaze.

This is coming three days after the priest of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Kafin-Koro, Rev. Fr. Isaac Achi, was burnt to death by terrorists who invaded the parish house.

Trouble started when some women converged on the premises of the burnt parish house, about 7am, to offer prayers against the criminals. They however took their frustration out on the police detachment drafted to protect them, and resisted their protection.

The women allegedly accused the police of not doing anything to rescue the late cleric, and so told the police to leave. They threw stones and sachet water at the policemen who then retreated to their station.

After the prayers, the women were joined by some youths for a peaceful march through the major roads to the police division and chanting anti-police slogans to register their grievances. They also asked the police to leave town since their presence was of no security value to the community.

In a bid to disperse the crowd, the police began shooting into the air, and one of the bullets allegedly hit a man, who they said died immediately. The protest turned violent at this point and some persons set the statin on fire.

The government and state police command were yet to respond as at press time last night.