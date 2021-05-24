Connect with us
Aggrieved Niger residents block Abuja-Kaduna highway over series of kidnappings

8 hours ago

There is a protest ongoing around Gauraka town, located along the Abuja-Kaduna highway in Niger State.

Aggrieved residents trooped to the streets on Monday to protest over kidnap incidents in the area.

It was gathered that the police division in the area was set ablaze by the rioters.

Six persons were abducted in the town and N2 million was paid before they were released about two months ago.

Four other residents have been abducted about 5 days ago and are yet to be released

A gang of kidnappers stormed the area on Sunday and abducted 16 residents.

Gridlock caused by the roadblock has extended to the Zuma military barrack and Madalla area in the other axis.

In a related development, a vehicle conveying some people suspected to be kidnappers was set ablaze around Madalla area of the high way around 11 am on Monday.

Gov. Tambuwal loses 4th commissioner

8 hours ago

May 24, 2021

The Sokoto State Commissioner of Agriculture, Muhammadu Arzika Tureta, is dead.

He died in the early hours of Monday at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital after years of battling diabetes.

Arzika was once chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto.

He held several positions, including Commissioner of Education under Governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko’s administration.

He was a member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly (SOHA) under the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) and member of the House of Representatives for Bodinga/ Dange-Shuni/Tureta Federal Constituency.

The deceased is survived by two wives, seven children and many grand children.

This is the fourth Commissioner who lost his life under the Tambuwal administration.

10 children of prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Goni Gabchiya, set to wed same day

11 hours ago

May 24, 2021

Ten siblings, all children of prominet Islamic preacher and Chief Imam of the University of Maiduguri, Dr Imam Sheikh Muhammad Goni Ali Gabchiya, will wed same day. 

The wedding Fatiha will be held on June 25th, 2021 at the University of Maiduguri, Central Masjid. 

Sheikh Gabchiya is a Kanuri man but born and brought up in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and currently lives in Maiduguri as one of the most respected Islamic scholars in Africa.

The names of the ten children are listed below:

1) Ali Muhammad Ali Gabchiya (Malam Bana)

2) Irbad Muhammad Ali Bin Gabchiya

3) Muktar Muhammad Ali Gabchiya

4) Malik Muhammad Ali Gabchiya

5) Shafi Ibn Gabchiya Muhammad Ali Gabchiya

6) Fatima Muhammad Ali Gabchiya

7) Zubaidah Muhammad Ali Gabchiya

8) Busaina Muhammad Ali Gabchiya

9) Haizuran Muhammad Ali Gabchiya

10) Haula Muhammad Ali Gabchiya

V.P Osinbajo’s wife, Dolapo, visits the widow of the newly married pilot, Alfred Olufade, who died in Kaduna plane crash (VIDEO)

12 hours ago

May 24, 2021

Wife of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Dolapo, on Sunday, May 23, paid a condolence visit to the widow of Flt Lt. Alfred Olufade who sadly lost his life in the ill-fated military aircraft that crashed in Kaduna last Friday, May 21.

Late Olufade and his wife got married two months before the tragic incident.

Mrs. Osinbajo gave the devastated wife a warm embrace as she encouraged her to be strong in these very trying times.

Watch a clip from the visit below

