Aggrieved Niger residents block Abuja-Kaduna highway over series of kidnappings

There is a protest ongoing around Gauraka town, located along the Abuja-Kaduna highway in Niger State.

Aggrieved residents trooped to the streets on Monday to protest over kidnap incidents in the area.

It was gathered that the police division in the area was set ablaze by the rioters.

Six persons were abducted in the town and N2 million was paid before they were released about two months ago.

Four other residents have been abducted about 5 days ago and are yet to be released

A gang of kidnappers stormed the area on Sunday and abducted 16 residents.

Gridlock caused by the roadblock has extended to the Zuma military barrack and Madalla area in the other axis.

In a related development, a vehicle conveying some people suspected to be kidnappers was set ablaze around Madalla area of the high way around 11 am on Monday.