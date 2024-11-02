AGF tells Police to hand over case-file of #Endbadgovernance protesters

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) has called for the case-file of the minors that were arraigned for participating in the EndBadGovernance protest.

The AGF, in a statement he made available to newsmen Friday night, ordered the Nigeria Police Force, NPF, to transfer the case-file to his office before Saturday.

He further directed the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) to immediately put machinery in motion to ensure the matter which was adjourned till January next year, is brought forward.

The Justice Minister said there were issues that his office would need to look into to enable him make an informed decision regarding the trial of the defendants.

He, however, stressed that it was not within his powers to vary the court order that remanded the protesters in detention centers.

The statement, which was personally signed by the AGF, read: “It has just come to my notice that the police have arraigned those arrested in connection with the endbad governance violent protest in court for various offences including treason.

“There are some issues my office will need to look into regarding the matter to enable me take an informed decision.

“I am aware that the court has remanded the defendants in detention centres and adjourned the case to January.

“It is not within my power to vary the order of the court remanding the defendants in detention centres and adjourning the case to January.

“I have, however, directed the Nigeria Police to transfer the case-file to my office and hand over same to the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) tomorrow, Saturday 2nd November, 2024.

“I have further directed the DPPF to immediately put machinery in motion for consideration of the court to bring the adjournment date forward (an earlier date).”

It will be recalled that police had on Friday, arraigned 72 persons that included minors, before the Federal High Court in Abuja for participating in the recent nationwide protest.

The 10-count charge against the defendants bordered on treason.

Four minors who were cited as defendants in the case collapsed before the charge could be read to them in court, a development that prompted their exclusion from the trial.

The AGF’s intervention may not be unconnected with widespread condemnation that trailed the incident.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!