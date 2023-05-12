Agents Grumble As Anti-Graft Agency, EFCC Quietly Dismisses Two Superior Officers Who Beat Cadet To Death, Say ‘Murder Attracts Stiffer Punishment’

Two superior officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have quietly been dismissed for beating a cadet to death at the Sokoto Zonal Command, Northwest Nigeria.

SaharaReporters exclusively reported on Thursday that a cadet at the EFCC command identified as Abel Isah had been killed by superior officers for refusing to sign off on incomplete exhibits handed over to him.

SaharaReporters learnt that two of Isah’s superior officers were angered by his refusal to be part of the illegality and therefore heavily descended on him.

Sadly, Isah, who hailed from Plateau State, was subsequently beaten to death by the senior officers.

SaharaReporters learnt that Isah will be buried on Saturday.

“The EFCC cadet was killed in Sokoto. The cadet was beaten to death by his seniors at the zonal headquarters for refusing to sign off on incomplete exhibits handed over to him,” a source had said.

SaharaReporters has however learnt that the two officers involved in beating Isah to death have been quietly dismissed.

But many of Isah’s colleagues have been grumbling that the punishment for murder or manslaughter should be stiffer than mere dismissal, it was learnt.

“The two senior officers who killed the cadet have been dismissed but many people, including Isah’s colleagues, are grumbling that the dismissal is not adequate punishment since it is a case of clear murder,” the source said.

When SaharaReporters called the spokesperson for the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwajaren, he promised to find out about the incident and get back to our correspondent.

However, he had yet to do so as at the time of filing this report.