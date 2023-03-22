Wednesday, March 22, 2023
POLITICS

‘Agberocracy’ has produced your illegitimate govt – LP’s GRV hits Sanwo-Olu

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour

Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, GRV, has said the March 18 election has produced what he described as an “Agberocracy”.

GRV disclosed this via his Twitter Handle in his reaction to a post by US Mission Nigeria on the just last concluded election.

“Agberocracy has Produced an Illegitimate government. Now more than ever, it is time for #ourlagos,” he wrote.

On Monday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Lagos state election.

TSanwo-Olu polled 762,134 votes, defeating LP’s Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who scored 312,329, followed by Abdul-Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor, with 62,449 votes.

But, GRV had rejected the results, saying he would seek redress in court.

The US Mission Nigeria had frowned at voter suppression and cases of violence in the 18 March governorship and the House of Assembly elections.

 

