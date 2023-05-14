Again, Sweden’s Loreen wins Eurovision

The Princess of Wales accompanied on piano, in a brief segment recorded in the crimson drawing room of Windsor Castle earlier this month.

Back in the arena, Kalush performed their new single Changes, delivering a message of defiance to Russia: “Give my all down to the wire / Set me free.”

It was the first of many references to the war, in a show that took a more political tone than most editions of Eurovision.

Croatia’s Let 3! performed a song that referred to Russia’s Vladimir Putin as a “crocodile psychopath”, while the Czech band Vesna sang in Ukrainian, “We’re with you in our hearts”.

Ukraine’s own entry, Tvorchi, played a powerful song inspired by the siege of Mariupol.

The duo’s hometown of Ternopil was hit by Russian missiles moments before the band took to the stage in Liverpool, officials said.

They eventually took sixth place, with a total of 243 points.

Russia has been suspended from the contest due to the invasion, but organisers refused to allow a speech from Ukraine’s President Volodomyr Zelensky during the show.